Difference between revisions of "Chamunorwa Chikide"

In July 2018, Chamunorwa Chikide was elected to Ward 22 Marondera RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1451 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Marondera RDC with 1451 votes, beating Lynn Munandi of MDC-Alliance with 208 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]