In July 2018, Chamunorwa Tseriwa was elected to Ward 24 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 780 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 24 Chikomba RDC with 780 votes, beating Noel Dodo Tavaziva of MDC Alliance with 449 votes, Monica Tasarira of PRC with 83 votes, and Patson Jonasi of ZIPP with 22 votes. [1]
