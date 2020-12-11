Difference between revisions of "Channel D"
Channel D is a Zimbabwean television channel that was granted a free-to-air licence in November 2020 by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.
Owners
Channel D is owned by Channel Dzimbahwe which is reportedly owned by Happison Muchechetere.[1]
An online publication reported in July 2020 that Hazel Masvanhise an investiment lawyer based in Namibia and Tariro Makanga a communication expert were the leading faces of Channel Dzimbahwe which was incubated by the former directors of Munhumutape Broadcasting Corporation (MABC) TV, Morelife Mapeture and Timothy Musara. The other directors of Channel Dzimbahwe were reported as Pastor David Mudimba and Paediatrician Dr McJohn Chirisa.[2]
References
- ↑ Leopold Munhende, Zimbabwe Army Granted TV Licence As ED Adviser Trevor Ncube Denied, NewZimbabwe.com, published: November 20, 2020, Retrieved: December 11, 2020
- ↑ Zimbabweans Hazel Masvanhise and Tariro Makanga To Launch Channel Dzimbahwe TV Station, News of the South, Published: July 4, 2020, Retrieved: December 11, 2020