Difference between revisions of "Chantel Mungofa"

From Pindula
 
Line 64: Line 64:
 
     | mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->
 
     | mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->
 
     | father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->
 
     | father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->
     | relatives          = [[Cyclone Dyonne]]
+
     | relatives          = [[Cyclone Dyonne]], [[Amai Dyonne]].
 
     | family            =  
 
     | family            =  
 
     | callsign          =  
 
     | callsign          =  

Latest revision as of 23:18, 14 June 2020

Chantel Mungofa
Chantel Mungofa.jpg
ResidenceNottingham, United Kingdom
EducationMorgan High School
OccupationBusinesswoman
EmployerEntrepreneur
OrganizationChanaynay Enterprises
Known forSocialite, Model, Silhouette Studio,
Home townArcadia
RelativesCyclone Dyonne, Amai Dyonne.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chantel_Mungofa&oldid=89491"