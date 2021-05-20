Difference between revisions of "Chaplin High School"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox school |name = Chaplin High School <!-- Name of the school. If left blank, the pagename will display. --> |native_name = <!-- Name of s...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 157:
|Line 157:
'''Chaplin High School''' is a school in [[Gweru]]. The school is close to the city center and situated next to the Catholic cathedral.
'''Chaplin High School''' is a school in [[Gweru]]. The school is close to the city center and situated next to the Catholic cathedral.
|−
it was established in October 1902 as Trinity Church School, and was exclusive to
|+
it was established in October 1902as Trinity Church School, and was exclusive to .
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Notable People That Attended Chaplin High School==
==Notable People That Attended Chaplin High School==
|Line 166:
|Line 179:
*1902-09 Mr Watkinson
*1902-09 Mr Watkinson
*1909-27 Mr A. Macdonald
*1909-27 Mr A. Macdonald
|−
*1927-41 Mr [[Leonard Ray Morgan]] (after whom [[
|+
*1927-41 Mr [[Leonard Ray Morgan]] (after whom [[Morgan High School]] in [[Harare]] is named)
*1941-46 Mr H. H. Cole
*1941-46 Mr H. H. Cole
*1946-52 Mr A. E. Farrell
*1946-52 Mr A. E. Farrell
Latest revision as of 13:04, 20 May 2021
|Chaplin High School
|Location
|Gweru
|Information
|School district
|Gweru
Chaplin High School is a school in Gweru. The school is close to the city center and situated next to the Catholic cathedral. it was established in October 1902 as Trinity Church School, and was exclusive to whites.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Notable People That Attended Chaplin High School
- Ian Smith, Prime Minister of Rhodesia from 1964 to 1979, was a student at Chaplin from 1933 to 1937 (Duthie) and head boy in 1937. He was the captain for rugby, cricket, athletics, tennis and boxing.
- Terence Mukupe - Zanu-PF Politician
School Heads
- 1902-09 Mr Watkinson
- 1909-27 Mr A. Macdonald
- 1927-41 Mr Leonard Ray Morgan (after whom Morgan High School in Harare is named)
- 1941-46 Mr H. H. Cole
- 1946-52 Mr A. E. Farrell
- 1952-56 Mr H. C. Hamilton
- 1957-64 Mr I. A. A. MacClean
- 1965-82 Mr J. M. Alers
- 1981-82 Mr Everett
- 1982 Mr J. Jones (acting)
- 1983-87 Mr E. Utete
- 1987-88 Mr Mutubuki (acting)
- 1988-90 Mr Muduviwa
- 1990-94 Mr J. Magadzire
- 1994-2013 Mr H. Magusha
- 2013 - Current Mrs. Marufu