Difference between revisions of "Chapungu Sculpture Park"



The Chapungu Sculpture Park is a sculpture park in Msasa, Harare which displays the work of Zimbabwean stone sculptors. The Chapungu Sculpture Park is a 20 minute drive from the city centre. It was founded in 1970 by Roy Guthrie, who was instrumental in promoting the work of its sculptors worldwide.[1]

Background

It is an artists's hub were sculptors operate from. The centre was created to help budding stone artistes get exposure, most of their work is displayed and sold abroad, other pieces are displayed and sold at the park. Some acclaimed artistes started their careers here and now have several award winning pieces. The Park also organises several exhibitions during the year when the works are displayed at other locations such as the National Art Gallery and the Botanical Gardens. Visitors can also browse for other smaller souvenirs in the shops at the park.[2]

Picture Gallery

Chapungu Sculpture

Chapungu Village









References