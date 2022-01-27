'''Charama Safari Lodge''', at Eiffel Flats, [[Kadoma]], is part of [[Muraga Wilderness Conservation]], and has breathtaking landscape which hosts a wide range of wild animals and birds. Ethnic dome-shaped chalets (en suite) situated in thick wilderness with panoramic views overlooking [[Lake Charama]].

