'''Charama Safari Lodge''', at Eiffel Flats, [[Kadoma]], is part of [[Muraga Wilderness Conservation]], and has breathtaking landscape which hosts a wide range of wild animals and birds. Ethnic dome-shaped chalets (en suite) situated in thick wilderness with panoramic views overlooking [[Lake Charama]].
==Contact Details==
* Birdlife.
* Game viewing.
[[Category:Hotels]]
Charama Safari Lodge, at Eiffel Flats, Kadoma, is part of Muraga Wilderness Conservation, and has breathtaking landscape which hosts a wide range of wild animals and birds. Ethnic dome-shaped chalets (en suite) situated in thick wilderness with panoramic views overlooking Lake Charama.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
See Low End Guide.
Contact Details
Address: Charama Safari Lodge, Eiffel Flats, Kadoma
Tel: 0772 317 580
Email: charamasafarilodge@gmail.com
Website: https://www.facebook.com/charama.safarilodge.3/
Latitude: -18.319° or 18° 19' 8.5" south, Longitude: 30.0312° or 30° 1' 52.1" east
Offers / Activities
- Birdlife.
- Game viewing.