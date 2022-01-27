Pindula

Charama Safari Lodge, at Eiffel Flats, Kadoma, is part of Muraga Wilderness Conservation, and has breathtaking landscape which hosts a wide range of wild animals and birds. Ethnic dome-shaped chalets (en suite) situated in thick wilderness with panoramic views overlooking Lake Charama.

Contact Details

Address: Charama Safari Lodge, Eiffel Flats, Kadoma
Tel: 0772 317 580
Email: charamasafarilodge@gmail.com
Website: https://www.facebook.com/charama.safarilodge.3/
Latitude: -18.319° or 18° 19' 8.5" south, Longitude: 30.0312° or 30° 1' 52.1" east

Offers / Activities

  • Birdlife.
  • Game viewing.
