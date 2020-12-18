Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Charama Safari Lodge"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Charama Safari Lodge''', at Eiffel Flats, Kadoma, is part of Muraga Wilderness Conservation, and has breathtaking landscape which hosts a wide range of wild animals...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 09:11, 18 December 2020

Charama Safari Lodge, at Eiffel Flats, Kadoma, is part of Muraga Wilderness Conservation, and has breathtaking landscape which hosts a wide range of wild animals and birds. Ethnic dome-shaped chalets (en suite) situated in thick wilderness with panoramic views overlooking Lake Charama.

Contact Details

Address: Charama Safari Lodge, Eiffel Flats, Kadoma
Tel: 0772 317 580
Email: charamasafarilodge@gmail.com
Website: https://www.facebook.com/charama.safarilodge.3/
Latitude: -18.319° or 18° 19' 8.5" south, Longitude: 30.0312° or 30° 1' 52.1" east

Offers / Activities

  • Birdlife.
  • Game viewing.
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Charama_Safari_Lodge&oldid=95812"