Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Charities"

Page Discussion
 
Line 2: Line 2:
  
 
==Animals==  
 
==Animals==  
 +
Also see [[Wildlife, Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
* The [[Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary]]: Rescue and Rehabilitation  
 
* The [[Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary]]: Rescue and Rehabilitation  
 
* [[BirdLife Zimbabwe]]: Bird and Habitat Conservation  
 
* [[BirdLife Zimbabwe]]: Bird and Habitat Conservation  

Latest revision as of 11:25, 27 January 2022

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Also see Wildlife, Zimbabwe.

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

Old Age

Psychosocial

Special Needs

Youth

Vulnerable Communities

Women

(Non-ZCN GBV charities)

Other

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Charities&oldid=114627"