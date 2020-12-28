Difference between revisions of "Charities"

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Elizabeth Chanakira Cancer Trust : Marginalised Patients

The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe

Reach for Recovery Zimbabwe: Breast Cancer

Children

Childline Zimbabwe: Abuse

KidzCan Zimbabwe: cancer Relief

KeepersAlert: Street Kids and Teen Mothers

Put A Smile On A Child: Orphanages

Child Youth Care Zimbabwe: AIDS Orphans

Otter Foster Home

Shammah Orphanage

Harare Children's Home

Zimbabwe Without Orphans

Kukosha :Fostercare and Adoption

The Michael Project: At-Risk Children

Baby Heroes Africa Foundation: Preterm Babies

Tawananyasha Nerudo Foundation- teen mothers and child headed families

Tinoda Vana trust: child support

Zimwana: children in prisons

Disability

Deaf Women Included: Deaf

Computer Skills for Every Blind Child:Education for Visually Impaired Children

St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre :Physically and mentally Disabled

Signs of Hope Zimbabwe: Physical

Hope Resurrect Trust: Girl Child

St Christopher's Children with Disability

==Education==:

Makomborero: Secondary school scholarships

Yellow Bus Trust Zimbabwe: Literacy Resources

Education Matters: Disadvantaged Students College Admissions and Aid

Pavana: ECD Budiriro •Rokpa Educational

Amani Hope: Resources and scholarships*

Shingirirai Trust : ECD, drop in school club and school fees

The Cross Platform :Refurbished PCs for Charity

Inspire Tutors Zimbabwe: Dyslexia and tutoring

Zim Reads: Reading program Kusasa Education fund Bulawayo

Environmental

Ballantyne Park Conservancy: wetlands Conservation

Plastic Free Zimbabwe: Conservation

Team Up to Clean Up Mbare:Clean-Up Campaign

Own Your Rubbish:Recycled, Repurposed Items

Natures Hope Recycling Center:Recycled Repurposed Items

Zimbo Green: Clean up and recycling

COSMO -Conservation of Monavale Vlei

Harare Wetlands Trust

Medical

Project 127: HIV and AIDS care

Rokpa Support Network: Assistance

Zimbabwe Endometriosis Awareness Chapter :Endometriosis Awareness and Support

African Community Health Trust: Outreach and dental

DR Mutasa: Outreach

Dr. Nyarai - Sage ReStorative Health: Outreach

Kufema: Ventilators

Frontlinezw: masks and ppe

Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia Trust : CM Leukaemia

ZImbabwe Alzheimers and related Disorders: Dementia and Alzheimers

Matsika Clinic Rusape

Doctors and nurses on a mission

Old Age

Makoni old peoples home- Rusape

Westreign Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care

Community Action Trust

BS Leon: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care

Fairways Home: Retirement Home and

Elderly People Care

Atholl Evans Old People's Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care

Psychosocial

Green Crescent Zimbabwe: Addiction, drugs and technology

Iwin Compassionate care counselling

Mindframe mental health consulting

Harambe Trust - Prisoner education rehabilitation

Island Hospice Psychosocial and Medical support

&Zimpact: Alcohol Responsibility Campaign

Alan Zoe Angels: Bereaved Parents Support

Cadasa TRUST Zimbabwe: Drug and Substance Abuse

Alcoholics Anonymous

The First Step Addiction Recovery: Rehabilitation

NA - Narcotics Anonymous

CODA - Codependents Anonymous

The Mentoring Class

Friendship bench

Giehw mental health

Mindframe psychologists

Special Needs

Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust: Albinism

Global aid Missions: Albinism

Sunshine Zimbabwe Project - Vocational Training

Playing Talking Learning: speech therapy

Pathways Autism Trust: Autism

Youth

Ignite Youth Organisation: Development

DreamAlive Campaign : Inspiring Piloting Program

Elevation Zimbabwe: life skills development Mutare

Hopestands Trust: Skills development Impact Hub Harare: Development

Skate Zimbabwe : engagement

Youth-4-Youth Orchestra : Empowerment and Rehabilitation

New Hope Foundation: development

I Am Zimbabwe: Youth Development

Sneider Adam Health: Youth health devt and substance abuse prevention

Vulnerable Communities

The Foundations Project

Ratidzo Trust support

Bulawayo Angels: Community Support

Eatout Movement : Homeless, clothes and food

Global Ecovillage:Scope

Vimba Trust: Community Support

Acacia: Matebeleland:HIV / AIDS Psychosocial, Community Development

Miracle Missions Trust : Community Support

Donate A Shoe Campaign :Clothing and Education

Harare Helps

Rotary

Round Table

Lions Club

Hope for African Communities trust

With Love Foundation: Soup Kitchen Mbare

Noziwe Mother of Nations Trust

Iwin :Hatcliffe etc

Precious Souls Trust: Kwekwe

Angel's foundation •Stratford community Hatcliffe

Women

ROOTS Zimbabwe: GBV support and shelter

As I am Foundation: Community mentrual awareness

Purple Lipstick:Young Women Empowerment

Esther House: Young pregnancy home

Musasa Project:Battered & Abused Women

Girls R Us Women :Menstrual Health & Pads

The Restoration Hem Project: Reusable Pads

Glass4Africa: Empowerment, recycled glass

Runako project

■==Other==