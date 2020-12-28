Difference between revisions of "Charities"

Pindula

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

  • Elizabeth Chanakira Cancer Trust : Marginalised Patients
  • The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe
  • Reach for Recovery Zimbabwe: Breast Cancer

Children

  • Childline Zimbabwe: Abuse
  • KidzCan Zimbabwe: cancer Relief
  • KeepersAlert: Street Kids and Teen Mothers
  • Put A Smile On A Child: Orphanages
  • Child Youth Care Zimbabwe: AIDS Orphans
  • Otter Foster Home
  • Shammah Orphanage
  • Harare Children's Home
  • Zimbabwe Without Orphans
  • Kukosha :Fostercare and Adoption
  • The Michael Project: At-Risk Children
  • Baby Heroes Africa Foundation: Preterm Babies
  • Tawananyasha Nerudo Foundation- teen mothers and child headed families
  • Tinoda Vana trust: child support
  • Zimwana: children in prisons

Disability

  • Deaf Women Included: Deaf
  • Computer Skills for Every Blind Child:Education for Visually Impaired Children
  • St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre :Physically and mentally Disabled
  • Signs of Hope Zimbabwe: Physical
  • Hope Resurrect Trust: Girl Child
  • St Christopher's Children with Disability

==Education==:

  • Makomborero: Secondary school scholarships
  • Yellow Bus Trust Zimbabwe: Literacy Resources
  • Education Matters: Disadvantaged Students College Admissions and Aid
  • Pavana: ECD Budiriro •Rokpa Educational
  • Amani Hope: Resources and scholarships*
  • Shingirirai Trust : ECD, drop in school club and school fees
  • The Cross Platform :Refurbished PCs for Charity
  • Inspire Tutors Zimbabwe: Dyslexia and tutoring
  • Zim Reads: Reading program Kusasa Education fund Bulawayo

Environmental

  • Ballantyne Park Conservancy: wetlands Conservation
  • Plastic Free Zimbabwe: Conservation
  • Team Up to Clean Up Mbare:Clean-Up Campaign
  • Own Your Rubbish:Recycled, Repurposed Items
  • Natures Hope Recycling Center:Recycled Repurposed Items
  • Zimbo Green: Clean up and recycling
  • COSMO -Conservation of Monavale Vlei
  • Harare Wetlands Trust

Medical

  • Project 127: HIV and AIDS care
  • Rokpa Support Network: Assistance
  • Zimbabwe Endometriosis Awareness Chapter :Endometriosis Awareness and Support
  • African Community Health Trust: Outreach and dental
  • DR Mutasa: Outreach
  • Dr. Nyarai - Sage ReStorative Health: Outreach
  • Kufema: Ventilators
  • Frontlinezw: masks and ppe
  • Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia Trust : CM Leukaemia
  • ZImbabwe Alzheimers and related Disorders: Dementia and Alzheimers
  • Matsika Clinic Rusape
  • Doctors and nurses on a mission

Old Age

  • Makoni old peoples home- Rusape
  • Westreign Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
  • Community Action Trust
  • BS Leon: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
  • Fairways Home: Retirement Home and
  • Elderly People Care
  • Atholl Evans Old People's Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care

Psychosocial

  • Green Crescent Zimbabwe: Addiction, drugs and technology
  • Iwin Compassionate care counselling
  • Mindframe mental health consulting
  • Harambe Trust - Prisoner education rehabilitation
  • Island Hospice Psychosocial and Medical support
  • &Zimpact: Alcohol Responsibility Campaign
  • Alan Zoe Angels: Bereaved Parents Support
  • Cadasa TRUST Zimbabwe: Drug and Substance Abuse
  • Alcoholics Anonymous
  • The First Step Addiction Recovery: Rehabilitation
  • NA - Narcotics Anonymous
  • CODA - Codependents Anonymous
  • The Mentoring Class
  • Friendship bench
  • Giehw mental health
  • Mindframe psychologists

Special Needs

  • Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust: Albinism
  • Global aid Missions: Albinism
  • Sunshine Zimbabwe Project - Vocational Training
  • Playing Talking Learning: speech therapy
  • Pathways Autism Trust: Autism

Youth

  • Ignite Youth Organisation: Development
  • DreamAlive Campaign : Inspiring Piloting Program
  • Elevation Zimbabwe: life skills development Mutare
  • Hopestands Trust: Skills development Impact Hub Harare: Development
  • Skate Zimbabwe : engagement
  • Youth-4-Youth Orchestra : Empowerment and Rehabilitation
  • New Hope Foundation: development
  • I Am Zimbabwe: Youth Development
  • Sneider Adam Health: Youth health devt and substance abuse prevention

Vulnerable Communities

  • The Foundations Project
  • Ratidzo Trust support
  • Bulawayo Angels: Community Support
  • Eatout Movement : Homeless, clothes and food
  • Global Ecovillage:Scope
  • Vimba Trust: Community Support
  • Acacia: Matebeleland:HIV / AIDS Psychosocial, Community Development
  • Miracle Missions Trust : Community Support
  • Donate A Shoe Campaign :Clothing and Education
  • Harare Helps
  • Rotary
  • Round Table
  • Lions Club
  • Hope for African Communities trust
  • With Love Foundation: Soup Kitchen Mbare
  • Noziwe Mother of Nations Trust
  • Iwin :Hatcliffe etc
  • Precious Souls Trust: Kwekwe
  • Angel's foundation •Stratford community Hatcliffe

Women

  • ROOTS Zimbabwe: GBV support and shelter
  • As I am Foundation: Community mentrual awareness
  • Purple Lipstick:Young Women Empowerment
  • Esther House: Young pregnancy home
  • Musasa Project:Battered & Abused Women
  • Girls R Us Women :Menstrual Health & Pads
  • The Restoration Hem Project: Reusable Pads
  • Glass4Africa: Empowerment, recycled glass
  • Runako project

