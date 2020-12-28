Difference between revisions of "Charities"

* [[ The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe ]]

* The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe

* [[ Computer Skills for Every Blind Child ]] : Education for Visually Impaired Children

* Computer Skills for Every Blind Child:Education for Visually Impaired Children

* [[Shingirirai Trust]]: ECD, drop in school club and school fees

* [[The Cross Platform]]: Refurbished PCs for Charity

* Shingirirai Trust : ECD, drop in school club and school fees

* The Cross Platform :Refurbished PCs for Charity

−

* Team Up to Clean Up Mbare:Clean-Up Campaign

+