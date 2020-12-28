Difference between revisions of "Charities"

Pindula

(Created page with "The '''Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace''' list of charities they work with. ==Animals== * The Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary: Rescue and Rehabilitation...")
 
==Cancer==
 
* Elizabeth Chanakira Cancer Trust : Marginalised Patients  
* [[Elizabeth Chanakira Cancer Trust]]: Marginalised Patients  
* The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe  
* [[The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe]]
* Reach for Recovery Zimbabwe: Breast Cancer  
* [[Reach for Recovery Zimbabwe]]: Breast Cancer
[[Category:Cancer]]
  
 
==Children==
 
==Children==
* Childline Zimbabwe: Abuse  
* [[Childline Zimbabwe]]: Abuse  
* KidzCan Zimbabwe: cancer Relief  
* [[KidzCan Zimbabwe]]: cancer Relief  
* KeepersAlert: Street Kids and Teen Mothers  
* [[KeepersAlert]]: Street Kids and Teen Mothers  
* Put A Smile On A Child: Orphanages  
* [[Put A Smile On A Child]]: Orphanages  
* Child Youth Care Zimbabwe: AIDS Orphans  
* [[Child Youth Care Zimbabwe]]: AIDS Orphans  
* Otter Foster Home  
* [[Otter Foster Home]]
* Shammah Orphanage  
* [[Shammah Orphanage]]
* Harare Children's Home  
* [[Harare Children's Home]]
* Zimbabwe Without Orphans  
* [[Zimbabwe Without Orphans]]
* Kukosha :Fostercare and Adoption  
* [[Kukosha :Fostercare and Adoption]]
* The Michael Project: At-Risk Children  
* [[The Michael Project]]: At-Risk Children  
* Baby Heroes Africa Foundation: Preterm Babies  
* [[Baby Heroes Africa Foundation]]: Preterm Babies  
* Tawananyasha Nerudo Foundation- teen mothers and child headed families  
* [[Tawananyasha Nerudo Foundation]]: teen mothers and child headed families  
* Tinoda Vana trust: child support  
* [[Tinoda Vana Trust]]: child support  
* Zimwana: children in prisons  
* [[Zimwana]]: children in prisons
[[Category:Children]]
  
 
==Disability==  
 
==Disability==  
* Deaf Women Included: Deaf  
* [[Deaf Women Included]]: Deaf  
* Computer Skills for Every Blind Child:Education for Visually Impaired Children  
* [[Computer Skills for Every Blind Child]]: Education for Visually Impaired Children  
* St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre :Physically and mentally Disabled  
* [[St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre]]: Physically and mentally Disabled  
* Signs of Hope Zimbabwe: Physical  
* [[Signs of Hope Zimbabwe]]: Physical  
* Hope Resurrect Trust: Girl Child  
* [[Hope Resurrect Trust: Girl Child]]
* St Christopher's Children with Disability  
* [[St Christopher's Children with Disability]]
==Education==
* [[Makomborero]]: Secondary school scholarships
* [[Yellow Bus Trust Zimbabwe]]: Literacy Resources
* [[Education Matters]]: Disadvantaged Students College Admissions and Aid
* [[Pavana]]: ECD Budiriro
* [[Rokpa Educational]]
* [[Amani Hope]]: Resources and scholarships
* [[Shingirirai Trust]]: ECD, drop in school club and school fees
* [[The Cross Platform]]: Refurbished PCs for Charity
* [[Inspire Tutors Zimbabwe]]: Dyslexia and tutoring
* [[Zim Reads]]: Reading program Kusasa Education fund Bulawayo
  
==Environmental==  
 
==Environmental==  
* Ballantyne Park Conservancy: wetlands Conservation  
* [[Ballantyne Park Conservancy]]: wetlands Conservation  
* Plastic Free Zimbabwe: Conservation  
* [[Plastic Free Zimbabwe]]: Conservation  
* Team Up to Clean Up Mbare:Clean-Up Campaign  
* [[Team Up to Clean Up Mbare]]: Clean-Up Campaign  
* Own Your Rubbish:Recycled, Repurposed Items  
* [[Own Your Rubbish]]: Recycled, Repurposed Items  
* Natures Hope Recycling Center:Recycled Repurposed Items  
* [[Natures Hope Recycling Center]]: Recycled, Repurposed Items  
* Zimbo Green: Clean up and recycling  
* [[Zimbo Green]]: Clean up and recycling  
* COSMO -Conservation of Monavale Vlei  
* [[COSMO]]: Conservation of Monavale Vlei  
* Harare Wetlands Trust  
* [[Harare Wetlands Trust]]
[[Category:Environment]]
==Medical==  
 
==Medical==  

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

  • Project 127: HIV and AIDS care
  • Rokpa Support Network: Assistance
  • Zimbabwe Endometriosis Awareness Chapter :Endometriosis Awareness and Support
  • African Community Health Trust: Outreach and dental
  • DR Mutasa: Outreach
  • Dr. Nyarai - Sage ReStorative Health: Outreach
  • Kufema: Ventilators
  • Frontlinezw: masks and ppe
  • Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia Trust : CM Leukaemia
  • ZImbabwe Alzheimers and related Disorders: Dementia and Alzheimers
  • Matsika Clinic Rusape
  • Doctors and nurses on a mission

Old Age

  • Makoni old peoples home- Rusape
  • Westreign Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
  • Community Action Trust
  • BS Leon: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
  • Fairways Home: Retirement Home and
  • Elderly People Care
  • Atholl Evans Old People's Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care

Psychosocial

  • Green Crescent Zimbabwe: Addiction, drugs and technology
  • Iwin Compassionate care counselling
  • Mindframe mental health consulting
  • Harambe Trust - Prisoner education rehabilitation
  • Island Hospice Psychosocial and Medical support
  • &Zimpact: Alcohol Responsibility Campaign
  • Alan Zoe Angels: Bereaved Parents Support
  • Cadasa TRUST Zimbabwe: Drug and Substance Abuse
  • Alcoholics Anonymous
  • The First Step Addiction Recovery: Rehabilitation
  • NA - Narcotics Anonymous
  • CODA - Codependents Anonymous
  • The Mentoring Class
  • Friendship bench
  • Giehw mental health
  • Mindframe psychologists

Special Needs

  • Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust: Albinism
  • Global aid Missions: Albinism
  • Sunshine Zimbabwe Project - Vocational Training
  • Playing Talking Learning: speech therapy
  • Pathways Autism Trust: Autism

Youth

  • Ignite Youth Organisation: Development
  • DreamAlive Campaign : Inspiring Piloting Program
  • Elevation Zimbabwe: life skills development Mutare
  • Hopestands Trust: Skills development Impact Hub Harare: Development
  • Skate Zimbabwe : engagement
  • Youth-4-Youth Orchestra : Empowerment and Rehabilitation
  • New Hope Foundation: development
  • I Am Zimbabwe: Youth Development
  • Sneider Adam Health: Youth health devt and substance abuse prevention

Vulnerable Communities

  • The Foundations Project
  • Ratidzo Trust support
  • Bulawayo Angels: Community Support
  • Eatout Movement : Homeless, clothes and food
  • Global Ecovillage:Scope
  • Vimba Trust: Community Support
  • Acacia: Matebeleland:HIV / AIDS Psychosocial, Community Development
  • Miracle Missions Trust : Community Support
  • Donate A Shoe Campaign :Clothing and Education
  • Harare Helps
  • Rotary
  • Round Table
  • Lions Club
  • Hope for African Communities trust
  • With Love Foundation: Soup Kitchen Mbare
  • Noziwe Mother of Nations Trust
  • Iwin :Hatcliffe etc
  • Precious Souls Trust: Kwekwe
  • Angel's foundation •Stratford community Hatcliffe

Women

  • ROOTS Zimbabwe: GBV support and shelter
  • As I am Foundation: Community mentrual awareness
  • Purple Lipstick:Young Women Empowerment
  • Esther House: Young pregnancy home
  • Musasa Project:Battered & Abused Women
  • Girls R Us Women :Menstrual Health & Pads
  • The Restoration Hem Project: Reusable Pads
  • Glass4Africa: Empowerment, recycled glass
  • Runako project

