Difference between revisions of "Charities"

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.
Animals
- The Twala Trust Animal Sanctuary: Rescue and Rehabilitation
- BirdLife Zimbabwe: Bird and Habitat Conservation
- The Friend Animal Foundation: Shelter
- Harare SPCA: Rescue and Protection
- ZNSPCA: Rescue and Protection
- Wild is Life Trust and ZEN: Wildlife Sanctuary
- Vawz: Rescue and Protection
Cancer
- Elizabeth Chanakira Cancer Trust: Marginalised Patients
- The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe
- Reach for Recovery Zimbabwe: Breast Cancer
Children
- Childline Zimbabwe: Abuse
- KidzCan Zimbabwe: cancer Relief
- KeepersAlert: Street Kids and Teen Mothers
- Put A Smile On A Child: Orphanages
- Child Youth Care Zimbabwe: AIDS Orphans
- Otter Foster Home
- Shammah Orphanage
- Harare Children's Home
- Zimbabwe Without Orphans
- Kukosha :Fostercare and Adoption
- The Michael Project: At-Risk Children
- Baby Heroes Africa Foundation: Preterm Babies
- Tawananyasha Nerudo Foundation: teen mothers and child headed families
- Tinoda Vana Trust: child support
- Zimwana: children in prisons
Disability
- Deaf Women Included: Deaf
- Computer Skills for Every Blind Child: Education for Visually Impaired Children
- St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre: Physically and mentally Disabled
- Signs of Hope Zimbabwe: Physical
- Hope Resurrect Trust: Girl Child
- St Christopher's Children with Disability
Education
- Makomborero: Secondary school scholarships
- Yellow Bus Trust Zimbabwe: Literacy Resources
- Education Matters: Disadvantaged Students College Admissions and Aid
- Pavana: ECD Budiriro
- Rokpa Educational
- Amani Hope: Resources and scholarships
- Shingirirai Trust: ECD, drop in school club and school fees
- The Cross Platform: Refurbished PCs for Charity
- Inspire Tutors Zimbabwe: Dyslexia and tutoring
- Zim Reads: Reading program Kusasa Education fund Bulawayo
Environmental
- Ballantyne Park Conservancy: wetlands Conservation
- Plastic Free Zimbabwe: Conservation
- Team Up to Clean Up Mbare: Clean-Up Campaign
- Own Your Rubbish: Recycled, Repurposed Items
- Natures Hope Recycling Center: Recycled, Repurposed Items
- Zimbo Green: Clean up and recycling
- COSMO: Conservation of Monavale Vlei
- Harare Wetlands Trust
Medical
- Project 127: HIV and AIDS care
- Rokpa Support Network: Assistance
- Zimbabwe Endometriosis Awareness Chapter: Endometriosis Awareness and Support
- African Community Health Trust: Outreach and dental
- DR Mutasa: Outreach
- Dr. Nyarai - Sage ReStorative Health: Outreach
- Kufema: Ventilators
- Frontlinezw: masks and ppe
- Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia Trust: CM Leukaemia
- Zimbabwe Alzheimers and Related Disorders: Dementia and Alzheimers
- Matsika Clinic, Rusape
- Doctors and Nurses on a Mission
Old Age
- Makoni old peoples home: Rusape
- Westreign Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
- Community Action Trust
- BS Leon: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
- Fairways Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
- Atholl Evans Old People's Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
- Green Crescent Zimbabwe: Addiction, drugs and technology
- Iwin Compassionate: care counselling
- Mindframe: mental health consulting
- Harambe Trust: - Prisoner education rehabilitation
- Island Hospice: Psychosocial and Medical support
- Zimpact: Alcohol Responsibility Campaign
- Alan Zoe Angels: Bereaved Parents Support
- Cadasa Trust Zimbabwe: Drug and Substance Abuse
- Alcoholics Anonymous
- The First Step Addiction Recovery: Rehabilitation
- NA: Narcotics Anonymous
- CODA: Codependents Anonymous
- The Mentoring Class
- Friendship bench
- Giehw mental health
- Mindframe psychologists
Special Needs
- Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust: Albinism
- Global aid Missions: Albinism
- Sunshine Zimbabwe Project - Vocational Training
- Playing Talking Learning: speech therapy
- Pathways Autism Trust: Autism
Youth
- Ignite Youth Organisation: Development
- DreamAlive Campaign : Inspiring Piloting Program
- Elevation Zimbabwe: life skills development Mutare
- Hopestands Trust: Skills development Impact Hub Harare: Development
- Skate Zimbabwe : engagement
- Youth-4-Youth Orchestra : Empowerment and Rehabilitation
- New Hope Foundation: development
- I Am Zimbabwe: Youth Development
- Sneider Adam Health: Youth health devt and substance abuse prevention
Vulnerable Communities
- The Foundations Project
- Ratidzo Trust support
- Bulawayo Angels: Community Support
- Eatout Movement : Homeless, clothes and food
- Global Ecovillage:Scope
- Vimba Trust: Community Support
- Acacia: Matebeleland:HIV / AIDS Psychosocial, Community Development
- Miracle Missions Trust : Community Support
- Donate A Shoe Campaign :Clothing and Education
- Harare Helps
- Rotary
- Round Table
- Lions Club
- Hope for African Communities trust
- With Love Foundation: Soup Kitchen Mbare
- Noziwe Mother of Nations Trust
- Iwin :Hatcliffe etc
- Precious Souls Trust: Kwekwe
- Angel's foundation •Stratford community Hatcliffe
Women
- ROOTS Zimbabwe: GBV support and shelter
- As I am Foundation: Community mentrual awareness
- Purple Lipstick:Young Women Empowerment
- Esther House: Young pregnancy home
- Musasa Project:Battered & Abused Women
- Girls R Us Women :Menstrual Health & Pads
- The Restoration Hem Project: Reusable Pads
- Glass4Africa: Empowerment, recycled glass
- Runako project
■==Other==
- Love Justice International: Human Trafficking
- What's Up Harare: Community support
- Anti Hijack Trust: Community service
- Help 247: Community support Kites for Peace Zimbabwe: Community upliftment