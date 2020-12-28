Difference between revisions of "Charities"

Pindula

==Cancer==
  
 
==Cancer==
 
==Cancer==
* [[Elizabeth Chanakira Cancer Trust]]: Marginalised Patients  
+
* [[Elizabeth Chanakira Cancer Trust]]: Marginalised Patients  
* [[The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe]]  
+
* [[The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe]]
* Reach for Recovery Zimbabwe: Breast Cancer  
+
* [[Reach for Recovery Zimbabwe]]: Breast Cancer
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Cancer]]
  
 
==Children==
 
==Children==
* [[Childline Zimbabwe]]: Abuse  
+
* [[Childline Zimbabwe]]: Abuse  
* [[KidzCan Zimbabwe]]: cancer Relief  
+
* [[KidzCan Zimbabwe]]: cancer Relief  
* [[KeepersAlert]]: Street Kids and Teen Mothers  
+
* [[KeepersAlert]]: Street Kids and Teen Mothers  
* [[Put A Smile On A Child]]: Orphanages  
+
* [[Put A Smile On A Child]]: Orphanages  
* [[Child Youth Care Zimbabwe]]: AIDS Orphans  
+
* [[Child Youth Care Zimbabwe]]: AIDS Orphans  
* [[Otter Foster Home]]  
+
* [[Otter Foster Home]]
* [[Shammah Orphanage]]  
+
* [[Shammah Orphanage]]
* [[Harare Children's Home]]  
+
* [[Harare Children's Home]]
* [[Zimbabwe Without Orphans]]  
+
* [[Zimbabwe Without Orphans]]
* [[Kukosha :Fostercare and Adoption]]  
+
* [[Kukosha :Fostercare and Adoption]]
* [[The Michael Project]]: At-Risk Children  
+
* [[The Michael Project]]: At-Risk Children  
* [[Baby Heroes Africa Foundation]]: Preterm Babies  
+
* [[Baby Heroes Africa Foundation]]: Preterm Babies  
* [[Tawananyasha Nerudo Foundation]]: teen mothers and child headed families  
+
* [[Tawananyasha Nerudo Foundation]]: teen mothers and child headed families  
* [[Tinoda Vana Trust]]: child support  
+
* [[Tinoda Vana Trust]]: child support  
* Zimwana: children in prisons  
+
* [[Zimwana]]: children in prisons
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Children]]
  
 
==Disability==  
 
==Disability==  
* [[Deaf Women Included]]: Deaf  
+
* [[Deaf Women Included]]: Deaf  
* [[Computer Skills for Every Blind Child]]: Education for Visually Impaired Children  
+
* [[Computer Skills for Every Blind Child]]: Education for Visually Impaired Children  
* [[St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre]]: Physically and mentally Disabled  
+
* [[St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre]]: Physically and mentally Disabled  
* [[Signs of Hope Zimbabwe]]: Physical  
+
* [[Signs of Hope Zimbabwe]]: Physical  
* [[Hope Resurrect Trust: Girl Child]]  
+
* [[Hope Resurrect Trust: Girl Child]]
* [[St Christopher's Children with Disability]]  
+
* [[St Christopher's Children with Disability]]
 +
 
 +
==Education==
 +
* [[Makomborero]]: Secondary school scholarships
 +
* [[Yellow Bus Trust Zimbabwe]]: Literacy Resources
 +
* [[Education Matters]]: Disadvantaged Students College Admissions and Aid
 +
* [[Pavana]]: ECD Budiriro
 +
* [[Rokpa Educational]]
 +
* [[Amani Hope]]: Resources and scholarships
 +
* [[Shingirirai Trust]]: ECD, drop in school club and school fees
 +
* [[The Cross Platform]]: Refurbished PCs for Charity
 +
* [[Inspire Tutors Zimbabwe]]: Dyslexia and tutoring
 +
* [[Zim Reads]]: Reading program Kusasa Education fund Bulawayo
  
==Environmental==  
 
==Environmental==  
* [[Ballantyne Park Conservancy]]: wetlands Conservation  
+
* [[Ballantyne Park Conservancy]]: wetlands Conservation  
* [[Plastic Free Zimbabwe]]: Conservation  
+
* [[Plastic Free Zimbabwe]]: Conservation  
* [[Team Up to Clean Up Mbare]]: Clean-Up Campaign  
+
* [[Team Up to Clean Up Mbare]]: Clean-Up Campaign  
* [[Own Your Rubbish]]: Recycled, Repurposed Items  
+
* [[Own Your Rubbish]]: Recycled, Repurposed Items  
* [[Natures Hope Recycling Center]]: Recycled, Repurposed Items  
+
* [[Natures Hope Recycling Center]]: Recycled, Repurposed Items  
* [[Zimbo Green]]: Clean up and recycling  
+
* [[Zimbo Green]]: Clean up and recycling  
* [[COSMO]]: Conservation of Monavale Vlei  
+
* [[COSMO]]: Conservation of Monavale Vlei  
* Harare Wetlands Trust  
+
* [[Harare Wetlands Trust]]
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Environment]]
 +
[[Category:recycle]]
  
 
==Medical==  
 
==Medical==  
* [[Project 127]]: HIV and AIDS care  
+
* [[Project 127]]: HIV and AIDS care  
* [[Rokpa Support Network]]: Assistance  
+
* [[Rokpa Support Network]]: Assistance  
* [[Zimbabwe Endometriosis Awareness Chapter]]: Endometriosis Awareness and Support  
+
* [[Zimbabwe Endometriosis Awareness Chapter]]: Endometriosis Awareness and Support  
* [[African Community Health Trust]]: Outreach and dental  
+
* [[African Community Health Trust]]: Outreach and dental  
* [[DR Mutasa]]: Outreach  
+
* [[DR Mutasa]]: Outreach  
* [[Dr. Nyarai - Sage ReStorative Health]]: Outreach  
+
* [[Dr. Nyarai - Sage ReStorative Health]]: Outreach  
* [[Kufema]]: Ventilators  
+
* [[Kufema]]: Ventilators  
* [[Frontlinezw]]: masks and ppe  
+
* [[Frontlinezw]]: masks and ppe  
* [[Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia Trust]]: CM Leukaemia  
+
* [[Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia Trust]]: CM Leukaemia  
* [[Zimbabwe Alzheimers and Related Disorders]]: Dementia and Alzheimers  
+
* [[Zimbabwe Alzheimers and Related Disorders]]: Dementia and Alzheimers  
* [[Matsika Clinic, Rusape]]  
+
* [[Matsika Clinic, Rusape]]
* Doctors and nurses on a mission
+
* [[Doctors and Nurses on a Mission]]
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Medical]]
 +
[[Category:Health]]
  
 
==Old Age==  
 
==Old Age==  
* [[Makoni old peoples home]]: [[Rusape]]  
+
* [[Makoni old peoples home]]: [[Rusape]]
* [[Westreign Home]]: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care  
+
* [[Westreign Home]]: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care  
* [[Community Action Trust]]  
+
* [[Community Action Trust]]
* [[BS Leon]]: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care  
+
* [[BS Leon]]: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care  
* Fairways Home: Retirement Home and  
+
* [[Fairways Home]]: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care  
* Elderly People Care  
+
* [[Atholl Evans Old People's Home]]: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care
* Atholl Evans Old People's Home: Retirement Home and Elderly People Care  
+
 
 +
[[Category:Old people]]
 +
[[Category:Elderly]]
 +
[[Category:Aged]]
  
 
==Psychosocial==  
 
==Psychosocial==  
* [[Green Crescent Zimbabwe]]: Addiction, drugs and technology  
+
* [[Green Crescent Zimbabwe]]: Addiction, drugs and technology  
* [[Iwin Compassionate]]: care counselling  
+
* [[Iwin Compassionate]]: care counselling  
* [[Mindframe]]: mental health consulting  
+
* [[Mindframe]]: mental health consulting  
* [[Harambe Trust]]: - Prisoner education rehabilitation  
+
* [[Harambe Trust]]: - Prisoner education rehabilitation  
* [[Island Hospice]]: Psychosocial and Medical support  
+
* [[Island Hospice]]: Psychosocial and Medical support  
* [[Zimpact]]: Alcohol Responsibility Campaign  
+
* [[Zimpact]]: Alcohol Responsibility Campaign  
* [[Alan Zoe Angels]]: Bereaved Parents Support  
+
* [[Alan Zoe Angels]]: Bereaved Parents Support  
* [[Cadasa Trust Zimbabwe]]: Drug and Substance Abuse  
+
* [[Cadasa Trust Zimbabwe]]: Drug and Substance Abuse  
* [[Alcoholics Anonymous]]  
+
* [[Alcoholics Anonymous]]
* The [[First Step Addiction Recovery]]: Rehabilitation  
+
* The [[First Step Addiction Recovery]]: Rehabilitation  
* [[NA]]: Narcotics Anonymous  
+
* [[NA]]: Narcotics Anonymous  
* [[CODA]]: Codependents Anonymous  
+
* [[CODA]]: Codependents Anonymous  
* The [[Mentoring Class]]  
+
* The [[Mentoring Class]]
* [[Friendship bench]]  
+
* [[Friendship bench]]
* [[Giehw mental health]]  
+
* [[Giehw mental health]]
* Mindframe psychologists  
+
* [[Mindframe psychologists]]
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Psychosocial]]
  
 
==Special Needs==  
 
==Special Needs==  

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

Old Age

Psychosocial

Special Needs

  • Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust: Albinism
  • Global aid Missions: Albinism
  • Sunshine Zimbabwe Project - Vocational Training
  • Playing Talking Learning: speech therapy
  • Pathways Autism Trust: Autism

Youth

  • Ignite Youth Organisation: Development
  • DreamAlive Campaign : Inspiring Piloting Program
  • Elevation Zimbabwe: life skills development Mutare
  • Hopestands Trust: Skills development Impact Hub Harare: Development
  • Skate Zimbabwe : engagement
  • Youth-4-Youth Orchestra : Empowerment and Rehabilitation
  • New Hope Foundation: development
  • I Am Zimbabwe: Youth Development
  • Sneider Adam Health: Youth health devt and substance abuse prevention

Vulnerable Communities

  • The Foundations Project
  • Ratidzo Trust support
  • Bulawayo Angels: Community Support
  • Eatout Movement : Homeless, clothes and food
  • Global Ecovillage:Scope
  • Vimba Trust: Community Support
  • Acacia: Matebeleland:HIV / AIDS Psychosocial, Community Development
  • Miracle Missions Trust : Community Support
  • Donate A Shoe Campaign :Clothing and Education
  • Harare Helps
  • Rotary
  • Round Table
  • Lions Club
  • Hope for African Communities trust
  • With Love Foundation: Soup Kitchen Mbare
  • Noziwe Mother of Nations Trust
  • Iwin :Hatcliffe etc
  • Precious Souls Trust: Kwekwe
  • Angel's foundation •Stratford community Hatcliffe

Women

  • ROOTS Zimbabwe: GBV support and shelter
  • As I am Foundation: Community mentrual awareness
  • Purple Lipstick:Young Women Empowerment
  • Esther House: Young pregnancy home
  • Musasa Project:Battered & Abused Women
  • Girls R Us Women :Menstrual Health & Pads
  • The Restoration Hem Project: Reusable Pads
  • Glass4Africa: Empowerment, recycled glass
  • Runako project

