Difference between revisions of "Charities"

==Special Needs==  
* Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust: Albinism  
* [[Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust]]: Albinism  
* Global aid Missions: Albinism  
* [[Global Aid Missions]]: Albinism  
* Sunshine Zimbabwe Project - Vocational Training  
* [[Sunshine Zimbabwe Project]]: Vocational Training  
* Playing Talking Learning: speech therapy  
* [[Playing Talking Learning]]: speech therapy  
* Pathways Autism Trust: Autism  
* [[Pathways Autism Trust]]: Autism
[[Category:Special needs]]
[[Category:Albinism]]
  
 
==Youth==  
* Ignite Youth Organisation: Development  
* [[Ignite Youth Organisation]]: Development  
* DreamAlive Campaign : Inspiring Piloting Program  
* [[DreamAlive Campaign]]: Inspiring Piloting Program  
* Elevation Zimbabwe: life skills development Mutare  
* [[Elevation Zimbabwe]]: life skills development, [[Mutare]]
* Hopestands Trust: Skills development Impact Hub Harare: Development  
* [[Hopestands Trust]]: Skills development  
* Skate Zimbabwe : engagement  
* [[Impact Hub Harare]]: Development  
* Youth-4-Youth Orchestra : Empowerment and Rehabilitation  
* [[Skate Zimbabwe]]: engagement  
* New Hope Foundation: development  
* [[Youth-4-Youth Orchestra]]: Empowerment and Rehabilitation  
* I Am Zimbabwe: Youth Development  
* [[New Hope Foundation]]: development  
* Sneider Adam Health: Youth health devt and substance abuse prevention  
* [[I Am Zimbabwe]]: Youth Development  
* [[Sneider Adam Health]]: Youth health devt and substance abuse prevention
[[Category:Youth]]
  
 
==Vulnerable Communities==  
==Women==  
* ROOTS Zimbabwe: GBV support and shelter  
* [[ROOTS Zimbabwe]]: [[GBV]] support and shelter  
* As I am Foundation: Community mentrual awareness  
* [[As I am Foundation]]: Community mentrual awareness  
* Purple Lipstick:Young Women Empowerment  
* [[Purple Lipstick]]: Young Women Empowerment  
* Esther House: Young pregnancy home  
* [[Esther House]]: Young pregnancy home  
* Musasa Project:Battered & Abused Women  
* [[Musasa Project]]: Battered & Abused Women  
* Girls R Us Women :Menstrual Health & Pads  
* [[Girls R Us Women]]: Menstrual Health & Pads  
* The Restoration Hem Project: Reusable Pads  
* [[The Restoration Hem Project]]: Reusable Pads  
* Glass4Africa: Empowerment, recycled glass  
* [[Glass4Africa]]: Empowerment, recycled glass  
* Runako project  
* [[Runako project]]
  
 
==Other==
[[Category:PVO]]
 
[[Category:NGOs]]
 
[[Category:NGOs]]
[[Category:Women]]

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

Old Age

Psychosocial

Special Needs

Youth

Vulnerable Communities

  • The Foundations Project
  • Ratidzo Trust support
  • Bulawayo Angels: Community Support
  • Eatout Movement : Homeless, clothes and food
  • Global Ecovillage:Scope
  • Vimba Trust: Community Support
  • Acacia: Matebeleland:HIV / AIDS Psychosocial, Community Development
  • Miracle Missions Trust : Community Support
  • Donate A Shoe Campaign :Clothing and Education
  • Harare Helps
  • Rotary
  • Round Table
  • Lions Club
  • Hope for African Communities trust
  • With Love Foundation: Soup Kitchen Mbare
  • Noziwe Mother of Nations Trust
  • Iwin :Hatcliffe etc
  • Precious Souls Trust: Kwekwe
  • Angel's foundation •Stratford community Hatcliffe

Women

■==Other==

