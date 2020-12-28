Difference between revisions of "Charities"

Pindula

==Vulnerable Communities==  
* [[The Foundations Project]]
* [[Ratidzo Trust]]: support  
* [[Bulawayo Angels]]: Community Support  
* [[Eatout Movement]]: Homeless, clothes and food  
* [[Global Ecovillage]]: Scope  
* [[Vimba Trust]]: Community Support  
* [[Acacia: Matebeleland]]: [[HIV/AIDS]] Psychosocial, Community Development  
* [[Miracle Missions Trust]]: Community Support  
* [[Donate A Shoe Campaign]]: Clothing and Education  
* [[Harare Helps]]
* [[Rotary]]
* [[Round Table]]
* [[Lions Club]]
* [[Hope for African Communities Trust]]
* [[With Love Foundation]]: Soup Kitchen Mbare  
* [[Noziwe Mother of Nations Trust]]
* [[Iwin]]: Hatcliffe etc  
* [[Precious Souls Trust: Kwekwe  
* [[Angel's foundation]]
* [[Stratford Community]] Hatcliffe
 +
 
[[Category:HIV/Aids]]
  
 
==Women==  
 
==Women==  

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

Old Age

Psychosocial

Special Needs

Youth

Vulnerable Communities

Women

■==Other==

