Difference between revisions of "Charities"

* [[Wild is Life Trust and ZEN]]: Wildlife Sanctuary  
* [[Vawz]]: Rescue and Protection
==Cancer==
 
==Cancer==

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

Old Age

Psychosocial

Special Needs

Youth

Vulnerable Communities

Women

Other

