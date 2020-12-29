Difference between revisions of "Charities"

Pindula

* [[The Restoration Hem Project]]: Reusable Pads  
 
* [[The Restoration Hem Project]]: Reusable Pads  
 
* [[Glass4Africa]]: Empowerment, recycled glass  
 
* [[Glass4Africa]]: Empowerment, recycled glass  
* [[Runako project]]  
+
* [[Runako project]]
 +
 
 +
(Non-ZCN [[GBV]] charities)
 +
* [[Adult Rape Clinic]]
 +
* [[Zimbabwe Women’s Bureau]]
 +
* [[Family AIDS Counselling Trust]]
 +
* [[Family Support Trust]]
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Gender-Based Violence]]
  
 
==Other==
 
The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

Old Age

Psychosocial

Special Needs

Youth

Vulnerable Communities

Women

(Non-ZCN GBV charities)

Other

