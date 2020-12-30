Difference between revisions of "Charities"

* [[Wild is Life Trust ]] and [[ ZEN]]: Wildlife Sanctuary

* [[Wild is Life Trust and ZEN]]: Wildlife Sanctuary

The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

Old Age

Psychosocial

Special Needs

Youth

Vulnerable Communities

Women

(Non-ZCN GBV charities)