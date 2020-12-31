Difference between revisions of "Charities"

Pindula

* [[Anti Hijack Trust]]: Community service  
 
* [[Help 247]]: Community support  
 
* [[Kites for Peace Zimbabwe]]: Community upliftment
* [[Kites for Peace]] Zimbabwe: Community upliftment
  
 
The Zimbabwe Cares Network / Kites for Peace list of charities they work with.

Animals

Cancer

Children

Disability

Education

Environmental

Medical

Old Age

Psychosocial

Special Needs

Youth

Vulnerable Communities

Women

(Non-ZCN GBV charities)

Other

