In 2017 Charamba testified against a subordinate who had allegedly called her an 'idiot'in a WhatsApp group. The accused, James Mabasa (38), was alleged to be facing charges of defeating the course of justice and contravening the Telecommunication Act by “sending offensive messages over the phone.”<ref name="Chronicle"> [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/charamba-testifies-against-subordinate-who-called-her-idiot/ Chramba testifies against subordinate who called her idiot ], '', Published: 6 October 2017 , Retrieved: 14 December 2017''</ref>

Charamba holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies, Diploma in Adult Education from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] and a Diploma in Personnel Management from the Institute of Personnel Management of Zimbabwe. She also graduated with a masters’ degree in International Relations with [[Bindura University of Science Education]].<ref name="DN">Mugove Tafirenyika, [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/12/01/my-mom-despised-police-work 'My mom despised police work'], ''Daily News'', published: December 1, 2016, retrieved: December 2, 2016</ref>

In the early 90s Charity was an actress and featured on famous dramas like [[ Paraffin ]] as Mai Jeni .<ref name="twiiter"> [https://twitter.com/finley_198/status/1036218427361452033 Political House Archive on Twitter],'' Twitter, retrieved: 3 Sep 2018 ''</ref> <ref name="hmetro"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/charity-charamba-speaks-on-paraffin-drama/], ''H-Metro, Published: 10 September, 2018, Accessed: 8 July, 2020 ''</ref>

'''Charity Angeline Charamba''' a Zimbabwean police officer, She is the former National Spokesperson for the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] a position she was moved from in March 2019. She holds the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner in the police force. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/14/a-country-cannot-operate-without-roadblocks-charamba-defends-resurfacing-of-roadblocks/ In March 2018 Charity Charamba reportedly defended roadblocks in the country]

Background

Charity Charamba was married on 22 November 1992.[3]

Education

Charamba holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies, Diploma in Adult Education from the University of Zimbabwe and a Diploma in Personnel Management from the Institute of Personnel Management of Zimbabwe. She also graduated with a masters’ degree in International Relations with Bindura University of Science Education.[4]

Career

In an interview, Charamba said that she joined the ZRP at the age of 23 and her mother disapproved of the move because she felt that it would kill her potential to pursue education.[4]

In 2010 Charity Charamba was in Liberia for 3 years as an operations coordinator for the United Nations police.[5]

Charity Charamba was appointed the head of the press and public relations office of the Zimbabwe Republic Police in 2013 after taking over from Wayne Bvudzijena. In April of the same year, she was promoted by Augustine Chihuri from assistant commissioner to senior assistant commissioner. [6]Before her elevation to senior assistant commissioner, Charamba represented Zimbabwe at the United Nations' peacekeeping missions in Liberia where she had served at a senior level.[7]

In March 2019, Charamba was moved from the spokesperson post to the Staff College.

Court Case Against subordinate

In 2017 Charamba testified against a subordinate who had allegedly called her an 'idiot'in a WhatsApp group. The accused, James Mabasa (38), was alleged to be facing charges of defeating the course of justice and contravening the Telecommunication Act by “sending offensive messages over the phone.”[8]

Forced Retirement Allegations

In January 2018, it was reported that Charity Charamba among other senior police officers had been served with retirement letters. The retirement was however overturned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa after realizing it was done without following the proper procedure. The number of senior police officers which were initially sent off on retirement were 32 but decreased to 11 after the president had intervened.[9]

It was reported that Charamba indicated that Zimbabwe could not operate without roadblocks as they were mounted for awareness campaigns and to protect the public from criminals. This came after the Zimbabwe Republic Police had been accused on numerous accounts for corruption and had been off the roads for a while. In a statement she said

We know there is an outcry due to resurfacing of roadblocks lately, but we cannot do without roadblocks because they are part of our duties. It is our duty as police to mount roadblocks provided they are done objectively. We have put-up measures that are meant to ensure that corruption is not anywhere near the roadblocks. I urge the public to report any case of corruption to the nearest relevant authorities so that the culprits can be dealt with.