Difference between revisions of "Charity Hutete"

Charity Hutete

Charity Hutete is a Zimbabwean dynamic page and performance poet whose written work has been described as ‘a layered feast’.

Background

Her innovative use of words infused with the alluring harmonic refrains that often accompany her acts always result in tasteful, culturally rich and thought-provoking entertainment. Charity’s poetry is characterized by rich allegories which interrogate vast social realties earning her the nick-name ‘aCuriousPoet’. She has exhibited her work at several international festivals in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Norway. Charity said “I would describe myself as a lover of life and words. My art speaks my truth expressed in witty words and alluring rhythms. Always worth a listen!”[1]









