'''Charity Chiratidzo Jinya''' is a Zimbabwean banker who was appointed as the first female Managing Director (MD) of the [[Merchant Bank of Central Africa Bank Limited]] (MBCA) (established in 1956, a subsidiary of Ned Bank Group of South Africa) in 2010. She has also served on various boards of numerous institutions and or organisations. She has been one of the numerous outstanding females in the corporate world and in 2012 she was one of the selected top 20 business personalities in the country by Megafest. She was at one time the chairman of the Institute Bankers of Zimbabwe. In 2014, she became the first vice president of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) . On 20 February 2021, she was appointed to the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Committee]] .

Educational Qualifications

BA Honours Degree in Economics from the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom Certificate from the Chicago Business School Executive Development Programme Certificate from the London Business School Senior Leadership Programme (after completing this course she was selected to attend the session of the Harvard Leadership Women in Business)

Career

Jinya began her career soon after independence as she was incorporated into the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development as a research economist.[1] Her competence and role within the ministry worked to her advantage as she began to work with the United Nations development agency consultants.[2] She played a pivotal in mobilising resources for the country's Zimcord Conference which was held by the UN in the late 1980s. Whilst working under the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development, Jinya joined the Chamber of Commerce becoming the first female black and or African economist in a male-dominated organisation.[1]

In 1989, she joined the Zimbabwe Banking Corporation Limited (Zimbank) later renamed ZB Bank as a Senior Manager in the Department of Strategic Planning and Development.[3] In 2003, she joined Barclays Bank Zimbabwe, one of the few foreign-owned banks in the country as the Chief Operating Officer.[3] She was a force to reckon with rising through the ranks and subsequently becoming the bank's MD in 2004.[3]

In 2008, she was transferred to Uganda.[1] She, however, retained her post. She was later transferred to Kenya after spending a few months of the year's first quarter in Uganda.[4] In Kenya she was also the MD.

Success

In 2010, she became part of MBCA and was appointed as the bank's MD on 8 February.[3] Under Jinya's leadership, the bank managed to assist the disadvantaged and schools in the country. For instance, in July 2013, the bank donated goods at Matthew Rusike Children's Home in Epworth, Harare.[5] During the same year, the bank also assisted many schools in the country by donating goods as well as hosting career guidance conferences.

She has worked with Christian Care Zimbabwe, Junior Achievement Zimbabwe, Pro Africa. In 2012, she was appointed as the treasurer of the Global Appeal For Accelerated Youth Empowerment and Development an non-governmental organisation established in 2012 meant to empower the youths.[2]

In 2014, she was voted to be the vice president of the BAZ whose term expires after two years.[6] The BAZ principle states that the vice president will automatically become the president of BAZ. Hence Jinya is set to be the next president of BAZ.[6] She was also inducted into the Women's Heritage Society Hall of Fame an organisation which bestows honour and recognition to women who are a source of inspiration.[7]

Awards

First Runner Up for the Business Woman of the Year conferred by the Zimbabwe Chambers of Commerce (2011 and 2012)