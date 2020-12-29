Difference between revisions of "Charity Kapfunde"

In April 2019, Charity Kapfunde was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Audit, with Grant Thornton.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting – Solusi University



Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)

Registered Public Auditor (RPA)

Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA)

Member – Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

Associate member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)



Service / Career

2009 – joined Grant Thornton Mining, manufacturing and non-profit organisations.

Events

Further Reading

[1]