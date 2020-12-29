Difference between revisions of "Charity Kapfunde"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''April 2019''', '''Charity Kapfunde''' was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Audit, with Grant Thornton. ==Personal Details== No information could...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|−
No information could be found on
|+
No information could be found on age, place of birth, or family.
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
Latest revision as of 08:50, 29 December 2020
In April 2019, Charity Kapfunde was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Audit, with Grant Thornton.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting – Solusi University
Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)
Registered Public Auditor (RPA)
Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA)
Member – Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)
Associate member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)
Service / Career
2009 – joined Grant Thornton Mining, manufacturing and non-profit organisations.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Newspaper "Celebrating Inspired Leadership and Instinctive Growth (Advertisement)"], Financial Gazette, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 28 December 2020