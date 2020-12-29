Difference between revisions of "Charity Kapfunde"

Pindula

==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==

In April 2019, Charity Kapfunde was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Audit, with Grant Thornton.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting – Solusi University

Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)
Registered Public Auditor (RPA)
Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA)
Member – Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)
Associate member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)

Service / Career

2009 – joined Grant Thornton Mining, manufacturing and non-profit organisations.

  1. [Newspaper "Celebrating Inspired Leadership and Instinctive Growth (Advertisement)"], Financial Gazette, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 28 December 2020
