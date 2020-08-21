| birth_date = {{birth date |1988|05|08}} <!-- {{birth date |YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

Charlene Mangweni is a Zimbabwean award-winning actress, journalist and radio presenter at ZIFM Stereo. She is also an International Voice over artist.

Background

A journalist by profession, Mangweni is multi-skilled as she is a voice over artiste, a news anchor in Ndebele (for ZiFM Stereo), Theatre actress and is also into TV advertising. She is a copywriter for several adverts and websites, an MC and TV presenter.

Education

Charlene did her primary school in Gwanda at St Christophers from 1994 to 2000. She later moved to Bulawayo where she attended St Columba's High School for her secondary education from 2001 to 2006. She also studied Journalism as a way to add to her portfolio and qualify her passion for telling stories.

Career

She started acting in primary school, where she was cast in every end of year play at her primary school. She did all this with no knowledge that this was to be her career and now she is realising the fruits of her hard work along the way. Her first role was in a feature film with ZBC after accepting an invitation from a friend to attend auditions and that was the turning point in her career. She also hosted a Health Talk show which helped her grow as a TV personality and journalist. She harnessed her skills during her attachment stint as a ZBCTV news reporter.

Mangweni has starred in series and sitcoms on ZBCtv such as Revelations (2015), Conflicts — Season 1 (2015), Sins of the Father (2016), Dirty Necklace (2017), Conflicts — Season 2 (2017) and Pedyo Kure (2017).

In theatre Mangweni has featured in the play "THE INCIDENT", by Joakim Daun, that premiered at the Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) in 2017.

The other plays where she has taken part include Fences (2015), The Elephant Man (2016), The Good Woman of Setzuan (2016), The Venus (2017), UKAMA (2018) and CAT (2019).[1]

She has starred in 10 films including Cook Off and Gonarezhou, which are both currently being screened in Los Angeles, California, at Pan African Film and Arts Festival amongst 150 other films from 40 countries. Cook off has won several International Awards. She was also part of Rujeko project doubling as the Production manager, a story that had a message tackling the issue of forced child marriages.

Actress

Full Length Films Withered Petals - movie (2010), Chinhoyi 7movie (2014), Impossible List (2014), Cook Off (2017), Love is not enough (2017), Flowers of dry thorns (2018), Malambia (2018), Rujeko (2019), The Gonarezhou Film Project (2018), Lord of Kush (2019)

Series Revelations TV series on ZBC (2015), Conflicts - Season 1 (2015), Sins of the Father - Sitcom (2016), Dirty Necklace (2017), Conflicts - Season 2 (2017), Pedyo Kure (2017 to 2019)

Theatre Fences (2015), The Elephant Man (2016), The Good Woman of Setzuan (2016), The Venus (2017), The Incident (2017), There is a field (2018), Micro (2018), Breathing graves (2018), UKAMA (2018, 2019), CAT (2019)

TV Commercials

Jumbo snacks

Eversharp (Miss M)

CBZ

Zim is Now

Telecel

DStv

Awards

2017 she won the best media and film practitioner in the 100 GREAT ZIMBABWEAN awards

2017 was nominated for the NAMA best TV actress

2018 National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) - Outstanding Theatre Actress for the play, The Incident

2019 she won the Outstanding Theatre Actressfor the play Ukama at the Bulawayo Arts Awards

Picture Gallery

Charlene

C Mangweni

Charlene Mangweni 1

Charlene Mangweni 2

Charlene Mangweni 3

