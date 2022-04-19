In November 2020, there were reports on social media that he had died in an accident. Charles Charamba issued a statement on his Facebook Page dismissing the news that he had died in a car accident.<ref name="HM">Trust Khosa, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/i-forgive-rumour-mongers/ ‘I FORGIVE RUMOUR MONGERS’], ''H-Metro'', Published: November 3, 2020, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref>

Charles Charamba is a Zimbabwean gospel artiste and a former pastor in the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Church in Zimbabwe. He has since started his church by the name Rooted in Christ Ministries.[1] He is arguably one of the best gospel artists in Zimbabwe. He is backed by his band, Fishers of Men. His most popular songs include Machira Chete, Buruka, Nyika, Nyika YeZimbabwe.

Background

Charles Charamba was born on 27 April 1971 in Mudzi, Mashonaland East Province. He did his primary and secondary education at Masarakufa Primary School and Masarakufa Secondary School in Mudzi respectively.[2]

He attended the Zimbabwe College of Music.

In 1988, he joined AFM after converting to Christianity and was baptised in 1989.[3]

He is married to Olivia Charamba and they have five children; 3 daughters Daughters: Shalom, Eternity, Tagamuchira and 2 sons Timukudze and Aveneni.



Career

In 1995, Charamba recorded seven singles and in 1997, he recorded his first album titled Tinashe Akatendeka.[3] It was reported that this album made an impact as well as introducing Charamba to the music map within the country.

In 1998, Charamba would enrol at the Living Waters Theology Seminary, a theological school established by AFM.[3] Whilst studying for his Diploma In Theology, Charamba continued to pursue his musical career. In 1998, he released, Johane 3:16 which has been referred to as the album which did more than enough to make Charamba an acclaimed gospel artist in the country.[2] Since then, Charamba has been arguably the best gospel artists to emerge in the country. Charamba has toured many countries regionally and worldwide such as South Africa, Australia, United States of America, United Kingdom etc.

In September 2011, Charamba graduated with a National Certificate in Music from the Zimbabwe College of Music (ZMC).[2] In 2013, he graduated with a Bachelor of Music Degree in Ethnomusicology from the Africa University.[4]

Scandals

In 2004, Charamba was arrested for fraud. It was reported that he had connived with the then Agribank Managing Director of Mvuri's bank's branch to defraud the bank of about ZW $40 million, of which ZW $9 million was already in his account.[5] The bank manager stated that Charamba had applied for a loan because he was in dire need to purchase farm inputs.[5] It was however indicated that Charamba never applied for a loan. He was however acquitted.

In 2012 and 2013, albums of up coming gospel artists which were pirated were sold as recent offerings from Charamba within the streets. In 2012, a pirated album belonging to Raymond Chakanyukwa was sold as the new album by Charamba who had last released an album in 2010.[6] In 2013, Trymore Bande's Zvakagara Zvakadaro was also sold as belonging to Charamba.[6] In the wake of this, Charamba sued Bande for trying to defraud him. Layton Ngolomi, Bande's producer stated that this was uncalled for as he had communicated with Charamba after realising that Bande's album was being sold as Charamba's in the streets.[7] When this was revealed, the case was shelved.

Awards

Most Popular Gospel Artiste Best Gospel Artiste - Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) Best Gospel Artiste, Song and Video of the Year -National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) Life Time Achievement

Discography

Tinashe Akatendeka (1997) Johane 3:16 (1999) Vhuserere (2000) Exodus (2001) Sunday Service (2003) Chapters and Verses (2004) Muzita RaJesu vol. 1 (Complilation) New Testament (2007) Pashoko Pangoma (2010) WeNazareta (2014)

Death Hoax

In November 2020, there were reports on social media that he had died in an accident. Charles Charamba issued a statement on his Facebook Page dismissing the news that he had died in a car accident.[8]