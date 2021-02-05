Difference between revisions of "Charles Chidagu"

In July 2018, Charles Chidagu was elected to Ward 30 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 11 761 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Harare Municipality with 11 761 votes, beating Cris Albert Sikota of Zanu PF with 2760 votes, Evans Tichaona Madiziva, independent with 315 votes, Gracious iyaganda of PRC with 248 votes, Talent Nhamo Chigarira of ZDU with 190 votes, Puskas Marimo Madombwe of UDM with 108 votes, Best Chinodya of ZIPP with 95 votes, Tinashe Prosper Kufahakutizwa, independent with 68 votes, Calvin Chinyaureof NCA with 51 votes and Munashe Leon Edward, independent with 31 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

