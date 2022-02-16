Difference between revisions of "Charles Coghlan"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Sir Charles Patrick John Coghlan, KCMG''' was a lawyer and politician who served as the first Premier of Southern Rhodesia from 1 October 1923 to his death in 1927. ==Back...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 15:59, 16 February 2022
Sir Charles Patrick John Coghlan, KCMG was a lawyer and politician who served as the first Premier of Southern Rhodesia from 1 October 1923 to his death in 1927.
Background
- Born: 24 June 1863 in King William's Town, British Kaffraria (part of the Cape Colony from 1866). He had three brothers.