Difference between revisions of "Charles Coghlan"

16 February 2022

Sir Charles Patrick John Coghlan, KCMG was a lawyer and politician who served as the first Premier of Southern Rhodesia from 1 October 1923 to his death in 1927.

Background

  • Born: 24 June 1863 in King William's Town, British Kaffraria (part of the Cape Colony from 1866). He had three brothers.
