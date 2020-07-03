Difference between revisions of "Charles Dube"

From Pindula
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Charles Dube''' was elected to Ward 3 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 273 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
In '''July 2018''', '''Charles Dube''' was elected to Ward 3 [[Norton Town Council]], for MDC-Alliance, with 273 votes.  
+
In '''July 2018''', '''Charles Dube''' was elected to Ward 2 [[Norton Town Council]], for MDC-Alliance, with 273 votes.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==

Latest revision as of 16:29, 3 July 2020

In July 2018, Charles Dube was elected to Ward 2 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 273 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Norton Town Council with 273 votes, beating Jonathan Kachikwama of Zanu-PF with 238 votes and Godfrey Mugaviri, independent with 170 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Charles_Dube&oldid=89916"