Difference between revisions of "Charles Dube"

In July 2018, Charles Dube was elected to Ward 2 Norton Town Council, for MDC-Alliance, with 273 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Norton Town Council with 273 votes, beating Jonathan Kachikwama of Zanu-PF with 238 votes and Godfrey Mugaviri, independent with 170 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
