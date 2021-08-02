<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

Charles Hungwe is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. He was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2000. Justice Hungwe is a war veteran and was the founding chairperson when the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association was formed in 1990.[1]

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

He attended Hartzell High School.

No information was found on his tertiary education.

Service / Career

Controversies

He ordered the immediate release of human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa in 2013. He heard her bail application at night and at his Darwendale farm, something he was attacked for by media linked to the government.[2]

Hungwe was alleged to have unprocedurally granted a notice of withdrawal in a house wrangle between Old Mutual chief executive, Mr Jonas Mushosho and Lloyd Mudimu, the man who bought the former’s property. Hungwe reportedly granted a notice of withdrawal after he was allegedly misled that Mudimu had dropped his lawsuit against Mushosho, when in fact the case was still pending. [2]

Hungwe allegedly failed to pass sentence on Jonathan Mutsinze of Nyameni, Marondera whom he had convicted of murder and robbery after he lost the court record. Mutsinze had spent 10 years in remand prison awaiting sentencing.[2] Justice Hungwe later sentenced him to two life terms in prison.

He granted a search warrant to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to search the offices of three Zanu PF Cabinet ministers, Mines Minister Obert Mpofu, Indigenisation Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, and Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Nicholas Goche.[2]

Events / Notable Cases

From a possible five High Court judges, Justices Nicholas Mathonsi and Charles Hungwe were appointed two new judges to the Supreme Court bench in June 2019. Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday confirmed the development saying the appointment is with immediate effect. In 2015, the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku named Justice Mathonsi as one of the top performing and hardworking judges. Justice Mathonsi joined the High Court bench in 2010. He has worked both at the Harare and Bulawayo courts.

Justice Hungwe was working in Lesotho following his secondment to that country’s High Court bench. A lawyer by profession Justice Hungwe served the High Court bench since his appointment in 2000. Justice Hungwe was a war veteran and was the founding chairperson when the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association was formed in 1990. [3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Charles Hungwe was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Charles Hungwe is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he has a loan of US$46,640.00. [4]



