 +
 
'''Charles Kaneta''' was a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.<ref name="The Herald">, Africa Moyo,  [https://www.herald.co.zw/brig-gen-kaneta-declared-national-hero/ Brig-Gen Kaneta declared national hero], ''The Herald'', Published: 1 September 2022, Retrieved: 17 September 2022</ref>  
 
'''Charles Kaneta''' was a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.<ref name="The Herald">, Africa Moyo,  [https://www.herald.co.zw/brig-gen-kaneta-declared-national-hero/ Brig-Gen Kaneta declared national hero], ''The Herald'', Published: 1 September 2022, Retrieved: 17 September 2022</ref>  
  
Line 25: Line 99:
 
|image_alt= Charles Kaneta Biography
 
|image_alt= Charles Kaneta Biography
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Army, Military, National Heroes]]

Charles Kaneta
Charles Kaneta.jpeg
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Known forDeclared national hero

Charles Kaneta was a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.[1]

Kaneta collapsed at his farm in Nyanga on 10 September 2022 and was rushed to Hauna District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at around noon.

He was subsequently declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday, 17 September 2022.

Service / Career

Kaneta was a Zimbabwean Liberation War Veteran having joined the liberation struggle in 1975 in Mozambique at a young age.

He received military training at the Nanjing Military Academy in China and later received specialised military training in Syria.

Kaneta served as a military instructor during the liberation struggle and trained senior ZANU PF officials such as the late national hero Herbert Ushewokunze, the late Crispen Mandizvidza and Sydney Sekeramayi.

In 1981, he was attested into the integrated Zimbabwe National Army and rose through the ranks to become a Brigadier General.

Further Reading

  1. , Africa Moyo, Brig-Gen Kaneta declared national hero, The Herald, Published: 1 September 2022, Retrieved: 17 September 2022
