|Charles Kapfupi
|Born
|Zimbabwe
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|
|Years active
|2002 to present
|Notable work
|Acted in Studio 263
Charles Kapfupi is a Zimbabwean born professional actor who shot to fame through his role in a popular television drama series Studio 263 in which he featured as Mr Wakanaka.
Background
He has a son named William who is married to Amanda Mugoni. Mugoni played Charles Kapfupi's lover Sakina in Studio 263. The two defied all cultural norms and kissed on camera.[1]
Acting career
Charles Kapfupi rose to fame when he became part of the regular Studio 263 cast which included the likes of Anne Nhira who played the role of Vimbai, Tatenda Mavetera (Tendai) Nevernay Chinyanga (Muvengwa), Stephen Chigorimbo (John Huni) among others. He had the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the best actors in the country and this added credibility to his career as he later on featured in some interesting productions.
Award Nominations
- National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) Best Actor Award in- "I Want a Wedding Dress".
References
- ↑ Mugoni: acting to transform women, The Zimbabwean, Published: August 12, 2012, Retrieved: April 4, 2022