In July 2018, Charles Kapingidza was elected to Ward 12 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2254 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Pfura RDC with 2254 votes, beating Christopher Chigwande of MDC Alliance with 222 votes, and Manyika Manyika of PRC with 105 votes. [1]

