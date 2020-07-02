Difference between revisions of "Charles Kaseke"

Charles Kaseke is a former Black Aces, Wankie and Zimbabwe international central defender. He was nicknamed "Star Black" and had no qualms about it because it was a combination of his complexion and talent rolled in one description.

Background

Kaseke is married to Gloria Majecha and are blessed with six children. He grew up in Mufakose and had to extend his stardom to as far as street fighting although he regrets being associated with such childhood hooliganism. He took his football skills to greater heights while turning for Moleli High School. His introduction to professional football came in 1986 just after completing his Ordinary Level and never looked back since then.

Career

In 1986 he joined Black Aces' reserve side. Through the inspiration of Thomas Muchanyarei and the late Webster Lonjezani and a year later he found himself playing for Wankie now Hwange just for a season before returning to Aces. The move to Wankie was inspired by the need to have a feel of premiership football since Black Aces was still playing in Division One during that period. He met Earnest Kamba who had spotted him turning out for Aces.

At Aces Kaseke played alongside the Mbidzo brothers, John and Farai, Ernest Chirambadare, Emmanuel Nyahuma and the Mugeyi twins, Wilfred and William among other players. His best moment in football was when he was crowned Black Aces player of the year in 1990, the same year he was capped by the Warriors.[1]

Awards

1990 Black Aces player of the year

