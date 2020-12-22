Difference between revisions of "Charles Laiton"

Pindula

He joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010 as the publication's Senior Court Reporter.
He joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010 as the publication's Senior Court Reporter.<ref name="ND"/> Prior to joining NewsDay, Laiton had worked as an interpreter at the Harare Magistrates Courts.<ref name="ZimLive"> Mutongi Gava, [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/12/22/newsday-court-reporter-charles-laiton-dies-aged-48/ NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48], ''ZimLive'', Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020</ref>
  
 
Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

Background

He had a sister named Sophia Chalenga.[1]

Career

He joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010 as the publication's Senior Court Reporter.[1] Prior to joining NewsDay, Laiton had worked as an interpreter at the Harare Magistrates Courts.[2]

Death

Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020 aged 48 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 NewsDay journalist Charles Laiton dies, NewsDay, Published: December 21, 2020, Retrieved: december 22, 2020
  2. Mutongi Gava, NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48, ZimLive, Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020
