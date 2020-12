Difference between revisions of "Charles Laiton"

'''Charles Laiton''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist who worked for [[NewsDay]]. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

'''Charles Laiton''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist who worked for [[NewsDay]]. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| denomination = <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| religion = <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| ethnicity = <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Charles Laiton <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

Background

He had a sister named Sophia Chalenga.[1]

Career

He joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010 as the publication's Senior Court Reporter.[1] Prior to joining NewsDay, Laiton had worked as an interpreter at the Harare Magistrates Courts.[2]

Death

Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020 aged 48 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.[1]