Difference between revisions of "Charles Laiton"

Latest revision as of 11:10, 22 December 2020

Charles Laiton
Charles Laiton.gif
Died21 December 2020
Parirenyatwa Hospital
Cause of deathKidney Ailment
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Occupation
  • Journalist
Years active2010-2020
EmployerNewsDay

Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

Background

He had a sister named Sophia Chalenga.[1]

Career

He joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010 as the publication's Senior Court Reporter.[1] Prior to joining NewsDay, Laiton had worked as an interpreter at the Harare Magistrates Courts.[2]

Death

Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020 aged 48 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 NewsDay journalist Charles Laiton dies, NewsDay, Published: December 21, 2020, Retrieved: december 22, 2020
  2. Mutongi Gava, NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48, ZimLive, Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020
