Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.
Background
He had a sister named Sophia Chalenga.[1]
Career
He joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010 as the publication's Senior Court Reporter.[1] Prior to joining NewsDay, Laiton had worked as an interpreter at the Harare Magistrates Courts.[2]
Death
Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020 aged 48 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 NewsDay journalist Charles Laiton dies, NewsDay, Published: December 21, 2020, Retrieved: december 22, 2020
- ↑ Mutongi Gava, NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48, ZimLive, Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020