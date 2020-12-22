|description= Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay as Senior Courts Reporter.

Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

Background

He had a sister named Sophia Chalenga.[1]

Career

He joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010 as the publication's Senior Court Reporter.[1] Prior to joining NewsDay, Laiton had worked as an interpreter at the Harare Magistrates Courts.[2]

Death

Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020 aged 48 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.[1]