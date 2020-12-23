Difference between revisions of "Charles Laiton"
Latest revision as of 08:46, 23 December 2020
|Charles Laiton
|Died
|21 December 2020
Parirenyatwa Hospital
|Cause of death
|Kidney Ailment
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Years active
|2010-2020
|Employer
|NewsDay
Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.
Personal Details
Born: 1972 (48 at time of death).
Family: Wife, Stella. Four children. (One report, “father of five”.) Sister Sophia Chalenga. Nephew Amos Mbewe said, “His wish was to be buried in Malawi” [1]
Was buried 23 December 2020 at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza. [2]
[3]
School / Education
Chikangwe High, Karoi, Activities and Societies: Music, athletics and football.
Service / Career
August 1994 – May 2010: Court interpreter, Ministry of Justice. Rose to position of senior court reporter, to principal court interpreter in charge of Mashonaland province and later Manicaland province.
June 2010: Alpha Media Holdings (publishers of NewsDay, The Independent and The Standard
[4]
Events
Death
Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020 aged 48 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.[3] Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Editor-In-Chief Wisdom Mdzungairi described Laiton as a hardworking and principled journalist. “My heartfelt condolences go to the Laiton family on the death of our colleague Charles. He was a principled journalist who was always ready to mentor young reporters, and was an authority in court reporting having worked in the justice system for some time.”
References
- ↑ SAD NEWS: NewsDay senior reporter Charles Laiton has died. He was 48, My Zimbabwe, Published: 22 December 2020, Retrieved: 23 December 2020
- ↑ Charles Laiton burial set, The Zimbabwe Daily, Published: 22 December 2020, Retrieved: 23 December 2020
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 NewsDay journalist Charles Laiton dies, NewsDay, Published: December 21, 2020, Retrieved: december 22, 2020
- ↑ Mutongi Gava, NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48, ZimLive, Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020