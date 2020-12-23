Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Charles Laiton"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 81: Line 81:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Charles Laiton''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist who worked for [[NewsDay]]. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.
+
'''Charles Laiton''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist who worked for [[NewsDay]]. He passed away on '''21 December 2020''' at [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]] where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
 +
'''Born''': 1972 (48 at time of death). <br/>
 +
'''Family''': Wife, Stella. Four children. (One report, “father of five”.) Sister Sophia Chalenga. Nephew Amos Mbewe said, “His wish was to be buried in Malawi” <ref name=" SAD NEWS: NewsDay senior reporter Charles Laiton has died. He was 48"> [https://www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/news/74916-sad-news-newsday-senior-reporter-charles-laiton-has-died-he-was-48.html  SAD NEWS: NewsDay senior reporter Charles Laiton has died. He was 48], ''My Zimbabwe'', Published: 22 December 2020, Retrieved: 23 December 2020''</ref>
 +
<br/>
 +
Was buried '''23 December 2020''' at Zororo Memorial Park in [[Chitungwiza]]. <ref name="Charles Laiton burial set"> [https://thezimbabwedaily.com/news/525995-charles-laiton-burial-set.html  Charles Laiton burial set], ''The Zimbabwe Daily'', Published: 22 December 2020, Retrieved: 23 December 2020''</ref>
 +
<br/>
 +
<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/12/newsday-journalist-charles-laiton-dies/ NewsDay journalist Charles Laiton dies], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 21, 2020, Retrieved: december 22, 2020</ref>
  
He had a sister named Sophia Chalenga.<ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/12/newsday-journalist-charles-laiton-dies/ NewsDay journalist Charles Laiton dies], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 21, 2020, Retrieved: december 22, 2020</ref>
+
==School / Education==
 +
Chikangwe High, [[Karoi]], Activities and Societies: Music, athletics and football. <br/>
  
==Career==
+
==Service / Career==
 +
'''August 1994 – May 2010''': Court interpreter, Ministry of Justice. Rose to position of senior court reporter, to principal court interpreter in charge of Mashonaland province and later Manicaland province. <br/>
 +
'''June 2010''': [[Alpha Media Holdings]] (publishers of [[NewsDay]], [[The Independent]] and [[The Standard]] <br/>
 +
<ref name="ZimLive"> Mutongi Gava, [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/12/22/newsday-court-reporter-charles-laiton-dies-aged-48/ NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48], ''ZimLive'', Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020</ref>
  
He joined NewsDay at its launch in 2010 as the publication's Senior Court Reporter.<ref name="ND"/> Prior to joining NewsDay, Laiton had worked as an interpreter at the Harare Magistrates Courts.<ref name="ZimLive"> Mutongi Gava, [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/12/22/newsday-court-reporter-charles-laiton-dies-aged-48/ NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48], ''ZimLive'', Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020</ref>
+
==Events==
 +
 
 +
===Death===
 +
Charles Laiton died on '''21 December 2020''' aged 48 at [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]] where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.<ref name="ND"/>
 +
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Editor-In-Chief [[Wisdom Mdzungairi]] described Laiton as a hardworking and principled journalist.
 +
“My heartfelt condolences go to the Laiton family on the death of our colleague Charles. He was a principled journalist who was always ready to mentor young reporters, and was an authority in court reporting having worked in the justice system for some time.
  
==Death==
 
  
Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020 aged 48 at [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]] where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.<ref name="ND"/>
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 108: Line 121:
  
 
[[Category:Journalists]]
 
[[Category:Journalists]]
 +
[[Category:Justice]]
 +
[[Category:Courts]]

Latest revision as of 08:46, 23 December 2020

Charles Laiton
Charles Laiton.gif
Died21 December 2020
Parirenyatwa Hospital
Cause of deathKidney Ailment
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Occupation
  • Journalist
Years active2010-2020
EmployerNewsDay

Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

Personal Details

Born: 1972 (48 at time of death).
Family: Wife, Stella. Four children. (One report, “father of five”.) Sister Sophia Chalenga. Nephew Amos Mbewe said, “His wish was to be buried in Malawi” [1]
Was buried 23 December 2020 at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza. [2]
[3]

School / Education

Chikangwe High, Karoi, Activities and Societies: Music, athletics and football.

Service / Career

August 1994 – May 2010: Court interpreter, Ministry of Justice. Rose to position of senior court reporter, to principal court interpreter in charge of Mashonaland province and later Manicaland province.
June 2010: Alpha Media Holdings (publishers of NewsDay, The Independent and The Standard
[4]

Events

Death

Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020 aged 48 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment.[3] Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Editor-In-Chief Wisdom Mdzungairi described Laiton as a hardworking and principled journalist. “My heartfelt condolences go to the Laiton family on the death of our colleague Charles. He was a principled journalist who was always ready to mentor young reporters, and was an authority in court reporting having worked in the justice system for some time.”


References

  1. SAD NEWS: NewsDay senior reporter Charles Laiton has died. He was 48, My Zimbabwe, Published: 22 December 2020, Retrieved: 23 December 2020
  2. Charles Laiton burial set, The Zimbabwe Daily, Published: 22 December 2020, Retrieved: 23 December 2020
  3. 3.0 3.1 NewsDay journalist Charles Laiton dies, NewsDay, Published: December 21, 2020, Retrieved: december 22, 2020
  4. Mutongi Gava, NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48, ZimLive, Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Charles_Laiton&oldid=95959"