==Service / Career==
'''August 1994 – May 2010''': Court interpreter, Ministry of Justice. Rose to position of senior court reporter, to principal court interpreter in charge of Mashonaland province and later Manicaland province. <br/>
'''June 2010''': [[Alpha Media Holdings]] (publishers of [[NewsDay]], [[The Independent]] and [[The Standard]]<br/>
<ref name="ZimLive"> Mutongi Gava, [https://www.zimlive.com/2020/12/22/newsday-court-reporter-charles-laiton-dies-aged-48/ NewsDay court reporter Charles Laiton dies aged 48], ''ZimLive'', Published: december 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 22, 2020</ref>
===Death===
Charles Laitondied on '''21 December 2020'''.<ref name="ND"/>
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Editor-In-Chief [[Wisdom Mdzungairi]] described Laiton as a hardworking and principled journalist.
“My heartfelt condolences go to the Laiton family on the death of our colleague Charles. He was a principled journalist who was always ready to mentor young reporters, and was an authority in court reporting having worked in the justice system for some time.”
==References==
|Charles Laiton
|Died
|21 December 2020
Parirenyatwa Hospital
|Cause of death
|Kidney Ailment
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Years active
|2010-2020
|Employer
|NewsDay
Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.
Personal Details
Born: 1972 (48 at time of death).
Family: Wife, Stella. Four children. (One report, “father of five”.) Sister Sophia Chalenga. Nephew Amos Mbewe said, “His wish was to be buried in Malawi” [1]
Was buried 23 December 2020 at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza. [2]
[3]
School / Education
Chikangwe High, Karoi, Activities and Societies: Music, athletics and football.
Service / Career
August 1994 – May 2010: Court interpreter, Ministry of Justice. Rose to position of senior court reporter, to principal court interpreter in charge of Mashonaland province and later Manicaland province.
June 2010: Alpha Media Holdings (publishers of NewsDay, The Independent and The Standard)
[4]
Events
Death
Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020.[3]
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Editor-In-Chief Wisdom Mdzungairi described Laiton as a hardworking and principled journalist. “My heartfelt condolences go to the Laiton family on the death of our colleague Charles. He was a principled journalist who was always ready to mentor young reporters, and was an authority in court reporting having worked in the justice system for some time.”
