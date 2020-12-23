“My heartfelt condolences go to the Laiton family on the death of our colleague Charles. He was a principled journalist who was always ready to mentor young reporters, and was an authority in court reporting having worked in the justice system for some time.”

Charles Laiton died on '''21 December 2020''' aged 48 at [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]] where he had been admitted. He was being treated for a kidney ailment .<ref name="ND"/>

'''August 1994 – May 2010''': Court interpreter, Ministry of Justice. Rose to position of senior court reporter, to principal court interpreter in charge of Mashonaland province and later Manicaland province. <br/>

Charles Laiton was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked for NewsDay. He passed away on 21 December 2020 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was being treated for a kidney ailment.

Personal Details

Born: 1972 (48 at time of death).

Family: Wife, Stella. Four children. (One report, “father of five”.) Sister Sophia Chalenga. Nephew Amos Mbewe said, “His wish was to be buried in Malawi” [1]

Was buried 23 December 2020 at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza. [2]

School / Education

Chikangwe High, Karoi, Activities and Societies: Music, athletics and football.



Service / Career

August 1994 – May 2010: Court interpreter, Ministry of Justice. Rose to position of senior court reporter, to principal court interpreter in charge of Mashonaland province and later Manicaland province.

June 2010: Alpha Media Holdings (publishers of NewsDay, The Independent and The Standard)

Events

Death

Charles Laiton died on 21 December 2020.[3]

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) Editor-In-Chief Wisdom Mdzungairi described Laiton as a hardworking and principled journalist. “My heartfelt condolences go to the Laiton family on the death of our colleague Charles. He was a principled journalist who was always ready to mentor young reporters, and was an authority in court reporting having worked in the justice system for some time.”