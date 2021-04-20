Difference between revisions of "Charles Lyman Dumisani"

In July 2018, Charles Lyman Dumisani was elected to Ward 21 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1533 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Mazowe RDC with 1533 votes, beating Denford Kaunda of MDC Alliance with 347 votes and Elias Mushuma of PRC with 75 votes,. [1]

Events

