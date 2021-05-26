|description= Charles "CNN" Mabika is a popular ZBC sports anchor who is well known for his expert analysis on football issues, radio and tv soccer commentary and he registered to contest for the ZIFA chairmanship only to pull out at the eleventh hour.

'''Charles "CNN" Mabika''' is a popular ZBC sports anchor who is well known for his expert analysis on football issues, radio and tv soccer commentary and he registered to contest for the ZIFA chairmanship only to pull out at the eleventh hour.

Journalism career

It was reported that Charles Mabika started radio commentary in the mid-1980s, the legendary football commentator has not looked back ever since which has seen him being involved in major debates on football in Zimbabwe, anchoring several football shows such as "This is Football" and "Game Plan". He was also the journalist who covered Zimbabwe's matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, which was the country maiden appearance at the football gala.[1]

The Dismissal From ZBC

The firing of Charles Mabika from the national broadcaster was at the backdrop of a match which featured the national side against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The national team put up a disappointing performance and were outclassed by their Nigerian opponents through the football wizardry of Jay Jay Okocha and Taribo West which saw them suffering a three-nil defeat. Mabika was fired for allegedly having overpraised the Nigerian football team in sentiments which were said to be bordering from a lack of patriotism.[2] The Herald also weighed in on Mabika's criticism that Charles should not have gone on to mention that Okocha had brought a personal physiotherapist from the United Kingdom.[2] The then ZTV's head of sport, Josephine Zulu was quoted in the media stating that Mabika was not going to be rehired back.

We have positioned ourselves as the leader in Zimbabwean sport and this essentially demands unswerving loyalty to the national team, whether it is winning or losing. Like any employer, ZTV reserves the right to hire and fire employees, guided by both professional and legal considerations.[1]

After having been dismissed from the national broadcaster, Mabika was eventually rehired

Bid to Run for ZIFA Presidency

After the boiling up frustrations from football lovers over the administration of the game presided over by Cuthbert Dube and company, there were many calls from the football supporters around the country for Charles Mabika to take the hot seat in the hope that he would do a better job at the helm of ZIFA than had been done by the previous office bearers.[3] The news of Mabika standing for the elections for the ZIFA presidency received widespread coverage in both print and electronic media as people expressed their willingness to have Mabika to land the ZIFA presidency.When asked to comment Mabika, would neither comment nor deny the claims that he wanted to stand for the ZIFA presidency, instead he stated

I have been flattered with calls from people all over the country asking me to stand for Zifa presidency. That’s all I can say for now. I am still digesting Zimbabwe’s failure to beat Libya in the Chan semifinals.[3]

Although the speculation that Mabika would submit his papers for nomination, it is alleged that Mabika eventually chose otherwise and did not submit his nomination papers. CAPS United Football Club legend Charlie Jones had also been tipped to take over the reigns at ZIFA given his rich football background but just like Mabika he chose not to submit his nomination papers.[4]

Key Appointments

Charles Mabika was picked by world football governing body FIFA to be among the panelists that would vote for the inaugural Fifa World Footballer of the Year. Mabika was the only Zimbabwean who was accorded the honour to select the best footballing personality for the year 2011. Mabika is said to have described the appointment as the greatest honour of his life.[5]

