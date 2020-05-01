Difference between revisions of "Charles Madonko"

Charles Madonko was a Zimbabwean liberation war hero who was active in recruting soldiers to join ZAPU. He also helped ZAPU by sourcing funds to support the war of liberation and supplied food to ZAPU members, ZIPRA and refugees on the copper belt in Zambia where he had been given a farm. He was the Resident Director of Nuanetsi Ranch.

Background

Charles Madonko was born on year 1937 at a place called Mbeba on the banks of Thuli River in Gwanda. His father was Mr Mujaji Magibela Madonko and his mother was Mama Mapule Gwate. He did his primary and secondary education in Rabotswa in Botswana and went on to do further studies in Zambia and Hungary. Being a confidante of Former Zambian President Cde Rupiah Banda date back to their childhood, Madonko went to exile in Zambia and joined ZAPU in 60s.[1]

Political Career

His major role in politics was recruiting soldiers to join ZIPRA and identifying camps such as Mkushi camp for ZAPU, ZIPRA and refugees in Zambia. He also helped ZAPU by sourcing funds to support the war of liberation and supplied food to ZAPU members, ZIPRA and refugees on the copper belt in Zambia where he had been given a farm. He was deeply involved in arms transit for ZIPRA. With his business ideas he got involved in buying properties for ZAPU and ZIPRA which were later confiscated by the ZANU government in the 1983/1984 during Gukurahundi era. He was such a reliable cadre to the party and the late ZAPU President Dr Joshua Nkomo.

Just like all other sons and daughters of the revolution under ZAPU, Charles Madonko paid a heavy price under the ZANU government. He was forced to escape into exile accompanying Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in early 80s during Gukurahundi genocide that took place in Midlands and Matebeleland provinces.

Madonko worked alongside the late Professor Phineas Makhurane and many others to uplift the lives of the people especially in areas of education and socio-economic development. He has been a reliable advisor to many post-independent politicians encouraging democratic tolerance and peace amongst different political opinions. Madonko shared some businesses with the late ZAPU president, Dr Dumiso Dabengwa as both had dreams and visions for the regions where they lived and worked.[2]

Death

