Difference between revisions of "Charles Madzimbamuto"

In July 2018, Charles Madzimbamuto was elected to Ward 11 Manyame RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 232 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

