2018 – elected to Ward 16 [[Goromonzi RDC]] with 3177 votes, beating [[ Smart Munetsi ]] of MDC Alliance with 2304 votes, [[Idine Magonga]] of MDC-T with 771 votes, and [[Bigboy Farai Makwarimba]] of PRC with 317 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

