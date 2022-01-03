Difference between revisions of "Charles Majuru"
In July 2018, Charles Majuru was elected to Ward 16 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 3177 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 16 Goromonzi RDC with 3177 votes, beating Smart Munetsi of MDC Alliance with 2304 votes, Idine Magonga of MDC-T with 771 votes, and Bigboy Farai Makwarimba of PRC with 317 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020