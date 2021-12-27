|description= Charles Mangongera is a Zimbabwean human rights and governance researcher who previously served as director of policy and research at the Movement for Democratic Change.

|description= Charles Mangongera is a Zimbabwean human rights and governance researcher who previously served as director of policy and research at the Movement for Democratic Change.

Charles Mangongera

Charles Mangongera is a Zimbabwean human rights and governance researcher who previously served as director of policy and research at the Movement for Democratic Change.

Background

Charles Mangongera is from Mutoko.[1]

Education

In 2017 he enrolled for a PhD in Political Science/Development at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Mangongera holds an MSc in Governance from Birmingham University. He was awarded a Chevening Scholarship to study at Birmingham University. He has an MSc in Demography from the University of Zimbabwe. Charles Mangongera also holds a Bachelor of Science in Politics from the University of Zimbabwe.[2][1]

He was a Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellow in residence at the International Forum for Democratic Studies from October 2013–February 2014. During his fellowship, Charles Mangongera explored the role of the military in supplanting Zimbabwe’s democratic transition.[3]

Career

Mangongera began his career as a Research Assistant at the Mass Public Opinion Institute, a non-profit research institute that he helped establish in 1999/2000 working with the late Professor Masipula Sithole. Over the years Charles Mangongera worked in civil society-building in Zimbabwe and in Southern Africa where he helped build the technical capacity of organisations working in the areas of human rights, governance, ICT for development and media.[2]

Positions Held

Political Specialist (American Embassy Harare)

Political & Projects Advisor (British Embassy Harare)

Political Analysis and Project Management (August 2015 – October 2018)

Program Specialist (Freedom House)

Senior Program Officer (Freedom House)

Program Officer: Human Rights and ICT, and Media (HIVOS)

Market Research Manager (Probe Market Research/Gallup International)

Chief Research Fellow (Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI))[2]

References



