Difference between revisions of "Charles Mannie"

In July 2018, Charles Mannie was elected to Ward 23 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1446 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Gutu RDC with 1446 votes, beating Mathias Mutsengeni of MDC-Alliance with 1091 votes and Phillip Musasa, independent with 168 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]