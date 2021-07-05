|description= Charles Manyuchi is a Zimbabwean professional boxer who is a former World Boxing Council champion and one of the most talented boxing icons to have been produced in Zimbabwe. He also won the Sportsperson of the Year after having won the award in recognition to his exploits during 2014.

On 3 July 2021, Manyuchi beat his opponent Mahammad Sebyala from Uganda. Manyuchi won on points after 12 rounds. The match was held in Masvingo at Flamboyant Hotel. He became the holder of two major world boxing titles.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/thomasmbetu/status/1411387316279648257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1411387316279648257%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mafaro.co.uk%2F2021%2F07%2Fmanyuchi-wins.html The Don], ''Twitter'', Published: July 3, 2021, Retrieved: July 5, 2021</ref>

By March 2015, Manyuchi had three houses in [[Chivhu]] and had completed building a nine-roomed house in Nyabira for his parents.<ref name="sunday"/>

Charles Manyuchi's mother is Irene and his father is Ottis Manyuchi, a former local boxing champion.<ref name="SM">[https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/mamas-boy-the-worlds-champ MANYUCHI: Mama’s boy, the world’s champ!], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: July 26, 2015, Retrieved: July 5, 2021</ref>

In October 2016, Manyuchi knocked out his opponent, Jose Agustin Julio Feria in just 2 minutes and 42 seconds in this World Council Boxing sanctioned non-title fight in Harare. However, he lost to Qudratillo “The Punisher” Abduqaxorov in the first round.

Background

Charles Manyuchi was born on November 19, 1989 in Masvingo , Zimbabwe[1]

Parents

Charles Manyuchi's mother is Irene and his father is Ottis Manyuchi, a former local boxing champion.[2]

Wife

Charles Manyuchi's wife is Faniro Hove.[3]

Children

Charles Manyuchi and Faniro Hove have a son named Mandlenkosi.[3]

Properties

By March 2015, Manyuchi had three houses in Chivhu and had completed building a nine-roomed house in Nyabira for his parents.[3]

Boxing career

Charles Manyuchi announced his entry into the boxing arena in 2009, and has gone on to enjoy a lot of success in his career. Although there had been concerns that Manyuchi was not fit to contest for the WBC title, the boxer has managed to surprise many people due to his ability to compete at a higher level.

In 2013, Charles managed to overcome his Ghanaian opponent Isaac Sowah in Lusaka Zambia to clinch the African Boxing Union Title.[4] His victory silenced his Ghanaian opponent who had made pronouncements that he was far better than Manyuchi and would defeat him very quickly as he was too good for the Zimbabwean. Prior to Manyuchi overcoming his Ghanaian opponent, he had dispatched his opponent Patrice Sou Toké of Burkina Faso to claim the title. Manyuchi also fought against Patrick Allotey of Ghana and managed to defeat him through a knockout to claim the WBC welterweight belt.[5] Considering his age, Manyuchi has surprised many due to his ability to stay focussed in the ring while also staying very disciplined throughout his bouts. After having successfully defeated the Ghanaian to land the WBC Title, Manyuchi was given an opponent from Colombia who had been already named favourite prior to the fight. Prior to his fight with the Columbian, Manyuchi had 14 wins, two losses and one drawn match in his last 17 contests whilst Navarro had 17 wins and four losses in 21 fights.[5]

He managed to handle himself well in the match which saw him beating his Columbian opponent into submission and successfully defend his WBC title. It was reported that Manyuchi was very aggressive in this particular match which saw him attacking his Columbian opponent right from the first bout.[6] By the time the they reached the second round break, Manyuchi's opponent was withdrawn from further participation after he seemed incapacitated to continue with the fight as he was seen spitting blood.[6] It was said that the spectators were visibly disappointed since they were not anticipating a premature conclusion to the fight. Manyuchi's triumph over his Columbian counterpart was made more impressive by the fact that his opponent in terms of ranking was considered much better. Manyuchi went on to retain his title in 2015 against Gianculla Frezza of Italy who he beat into submission. There had been attempts to demoralise Manyuchi by stopping and pausing his entrance song but he nonetheless managed to put up an outstanding performance to emerge victorious.[7]

On 3 July 2021, Manyuchi beat his opponent Mahammad Sebyala from Uganda. Manyuchi won on points after 12 rounds. The match was held in Masvingo at Flamboyant Hotel. He became the holder of two major world boxing titles.[8]

Awards

Phelekezela Mphoko presented him with a diplomatic passport and US$5,000 ahead of his defense title fight against Damien Martin of France at the Harare International Conference Centre on September 30 2016.

In May 2016, Manyuchi defeated Russia’s Dmitry Mikhaylenko in Russia to become the WBC welterweight silver champion.[9]

World Boxing Council Welterweight Champion - Two-time consecutive winner

Sportsperson of the year 2014

Sportsman of the year 2014

African Boxing Union Title

Nominated for African Union Sports Council Awards Sportsman of the Year.[10]

Criticism

Manyuchi has been criticised by certain sections of the supporters who argued that his behaviour of acting like a clown during bouts was unbecoming of a professional boxer but Manyuchi insisted that there was nothing wrong with his style.

Use of Zambia as base

Manyuchi uses Zambia as his training base and has claimed that despite having been approached by the Zambian government with an offer to become an honorary citizen, he still remains Zimbabwean.[11]

Picture Gallery

Manyuchi talking to a reporter

Manyuchi facing off with an opponent

Manyuchi flanked by Walter Mzembi and Andrew Langa

Charles lifting his belt





Videos

Manyuchi commenting on his fight with Patrick Allotey

Charles in action

Trivia

Charles Manyuchi was the only boxer as of 2015 to have defeated Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey in the latter's professional career