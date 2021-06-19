Charles Mhlauri is one of Zimbabwe's most eminent soccer coaches who had a successful stint with CAPS United Football Club after winning back to back premier league titles. He is only the second coach in the country's football history to have guided the national side to the Africa Cup of Nations after Sunday Chidzambwa. He is also a farmer and entrepreneur.

Background

Mhlauri was born on the 19th of June in 1969 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Mhlauri grew up in Mpopoma Township.[1] He is the first born in a family of seven.[1]

Education

He attended Lukanyiso Primary School from grade 1 to grade 5. He relocated to Mashonaland in 1980 where he attended a predominantly Shona school.[1] After successful completion of 'A' level he attended Solusi University for a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.[1]

Coaching

Charles Mhlauri most glittering phase of his coaching career was arguably with CAPS United Football Club. Mhlauri's stint at the green machine coincided with the arrival of Twine Phiri and Farai Jere as the news owners of the club. This saw the club rising dramatically to become one of the most dominant in the local football circles. Under Mhlauri, Makepekepe clinched back to back titles with an all-conquering side that had the likes of Cephas Chimedza, Brian Badza, Raymond Undi, Leonard Tsipa and Zambian international, Ian Bakala just to mention a few. After Mhlauri's stint at the helm of the green machine, he was appointed head coach of the warriors which saw him successfully guiding them to the Africa Cup of Nations. He has also coached at various American universities such as Dartmouth, Bowdoin University and Franklin Pierce University[2]

Career as a Player

Mhlauri began his football career with Zimbabwe Saints Football Club where he played for the Under 12 Team before playing for other division ones teams. Below is a list of some of the clubs he featured for:

Zimbabwe Saints Juniors - 1980-1986

Zimbabwe Saints Reserves (Premier Soccer League Team) - 1986

Zimbabwe Republic Police (Rosscamp) Division Two - 1987

Dairibord F.C. Division One - 1988

Solusi University men's soccer team as a student

Zimbabwe Sun Rovers Division One - 1990.[3]





Elementary Coaching Certificate - 1990

Intermediate Coaching Certificate - 1993

Advanced Coaching Certificate - 1994

German Coaching Certificate - 1999

International Coaching Course Certificate (Faculty of Sports Sciences at University of Leipzig, Germany) - 2003

DFB (German Football Association) Soccer Coaching A-Licence - 2003

German Language Certificate - 2003

International DFB-Coaching Certificate - 2006.[3]

Achievements

Twice, 2000 and 2001 Amazulu FC finished second on the league table with Mhlauri as their head coach.

Mhlauri was voted the best football coach in Zimbabwe in 2000 season.

He has won various cups at club level and international level.

2004 CAPS United Football Club became champions in the Castle Lager Premiership with Mhlauri as their head coach and also won the Buddie Challenge Cup and Zifa Unity Cup - and so became the first ever team to complete a treble in one season

On top of this Mhlauri was voted football coach of the year 2004 and Mailnet coach of the year 2004.

2005 Mhlauri, the Warriors coach, became only the third coach to win the COSAFA Castle Cup when Zimbabwe beat Zambia 1-0 in the final played in Mmabatho, South Africa on 13 August.

2005 Under the leadership of Mhlauri the Warriors qualified for the African Cup of Nations 2006 in Egypt.

2005 CAPS United won the championship for the second successive year with Charles as their head coach.[3]

Business

Mhlauri has a poultry business near Bulawayo that in March 2019 was producing 8,000 eggs a day for sale. He also runs a soccer academy called CM international from the United States.



