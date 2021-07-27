Difference between revisions of "Charles Msipa"
|Charles Msipa
|Born
|Charles Nkululeko Msipa
April 19, 1965
|Known for
|Being Schweppes Zimbabwe's managing director
|Parent(s)
Charles Nkululeko Msipa is a Zimbabwean business executive. He is known for being Group Managing Director at Schweppes Zimbabwe Ltd.
Background
Charles Msipa is the son of Cephas Msipa. Msipa is also said to be linked to Emmerson Mnangagwa. According to a report, Msipa was handed his role at Schweppes Zimbabwe following the company’s seizure by Mnangagwa’s faction.[1]
Age
He was born on 19 April 1965.[2]
Career
Msipa is the past president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI). In 2020 during the FBC group’s 6th Annual General Meeting, Charles Msipa was appointed to the board of FBC Holdings Limited. In a notice on the results of the AGM, FBC Holdings indicated that the appointment of Mr Msipa to the group’s board was among the resolutions shareholders approved.[3]
On 30 June 2021, Msipa was replaced as Chairman for the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ) by Winston Makamure.[4]
At IDCZ, Charles Msipa was part of the board that completed re-evaluation of acquisition proposals of Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) and Deven Engineering by potential investors. Prior to the appointment of the board led by Msipa, the management had submitted winning bidders for the two motor vehicle entities to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the parent ministry, for approval. The proposals were sent back to IDCZ following the appointment of the new board led by industrialist, Charles Msipa for review.[5]
References
