Charles Mucheriwa is a Zimbabwean actor.

Career

In 1995, Charles Mucheriwa starred in the drama Taka which was produced by Arnold Shoko. Mucheriwa played the role of the villain who sexually abused Taka played by Shuvai Chikomba.[1]

Mucheriwa was also part of the cast in the film The Zimbabwe I Know which was a collaboration between Zimbabwean and Nigerian moviemakers. The film was launched in 2010.[2]

In May 2020, he appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Munyaradzi. Charles Muchemwa played the role of the man who attempted to sexually abuse Moana who played Jah Prayzah's love interest in the video.[3]